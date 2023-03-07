Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Five USC Divers Earn NCAA Invites on First Day of 2023 Zone E Diving Championships

2023 NCAA Zone E Diving Championships

  • March 6-8, 2023
  • King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, Washington
  • Host: University of Utah
  • Qualifiers
  • Preview

Five divers from USC secured a spot at the 2023 NCAA Championships during the first day of the Zone E Diving Championships on Monday.

The top seven finishers on the men’s 1-meter and top eight finishers on the women’s 3-meter earned NCAA invites.

The Stanford men put two on the podium courtesy of 1-meter champion Jack Ryan (772.20) and bronze medalist Peyton Donald (738.10). The victory marked Ryan’s second Zones title after winning the 3-meter last year as a freshman. For Donald, a freshman, it was the first postseason podium finish of his career.

USC sophomore Shangfei Wang earned a runner-up finish just about 20 points behind Ryan with a score of 751.40. Wang placed 11th at NCAAs last year as a freshman while Ryan placed 25th at NCAAs last year as a freshman. Wang’s teammate, reigning Pac-12 3-meter champion George Korovin, took fourth place (731.60) ahead of fellow Trojan Laurent Gosselin-Paradis (723.95).

Men’s 1-Meter Qualifiers

  1. Jack Ryan (STAN) – 772.20
  2. Shangfei Wang (USC) – 751.40
  3. Peyton Donald (STAN) – 738.10
  4. Georgii Korovin (USC) – 731.60
  5. Laurent Gosselin-Paradis (USC) – 723.95
  6. Gael Jimenez (CBU) – 716.45
  7. Bjorn Markentin (ARIZ) – 676.80

Arizona graduate student Delaney Schnell led the way in the women’s 3-meter final with 727.80 points, more than 50 ahead of USC grad transfer Lina Sculti. Schnell is the reigning Pac-12 champion in both the 1-meter and 3-meter as well as an Olympic silver medalist from the Tokyo 2021.

Both Arizona (Schnell, seventh-place Quinn Gariepy) and USC (Sculti, eighth-place finisher Nike Agunbiade) qualified multiple divers along with UCLA.

After sitting outside of the auto-bid bubble in ninth at the end of prelims, UCLA senior Hannah Butler posted a season-best 329.45 in the finals to catapult up to third place. Butler (624.60) was joined by Bruins teammate Eden Cheng (609.45), who qualified sixth.

Women’s 3-Meter Qualifiers

  1. Delaney Schnell (ARIZ) – 727.80
  2. Carolina Sculti (USC) – 675.55
  3. Hannah Butler (UCLA) – 624.60
  4. Lauren Burch (STAN) – 622.75
  5. Holly Waxman (UTAH) – 618.70
  6. Eden Cheng (UCLA) – 609.45
  7. Quinn Gariepy (ARIZ) – 606.65
  8. Nike Agunbiade (USC) – 606.50

Action continues tomorrow at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center with women’s platform and men’s 3-meter prelims set to begin at 11:30 a.m. All results will be available at DiveMeets.com.

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!