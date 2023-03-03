Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Weinstein Jumps to No. 3 All-Time in 15-16 NAG Rankings with 4:06.24 in 400 Free

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Claire Weinstein dropped nearly three seconds in the 400-meter freestyle on Thursday night, moving up from No. 13 to No. 3 in the girls’ 15-16 national age group (NAG) rankings.

The 16-year-old Sandpipers of Nevada standout placed third with a time of 4:06.24, improving upon her previous-best 4:09.03 from the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville earlier this year.

Girls’ 15-16 NAG Rankings

  1. Katie Ledecky – 3:59.82 (2013)
  2. Katie Grimes – 4:05.77 (2022)
  3. Claire Weinstein – 4:06.24 (2023)
  4. Bella Sims – 4:06.61 (2022)
  5. G Ryan – 4:07.26 (2012)

Weinstein now ranks behind only club teammate Katie Grimes and Katie Ledecky in the 15-16 NAG rankings, although 16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh (3:59.32 at last year’s Commonwealth Games) isn’t included in the list above.

Weinstein led for most of this race until club teammate Katie Grimes blazed a 29.17 to rally from fifth place to first on the final length of the pool. Grimes finished in 4:05.18, moving up from 32nd to 8th in the 17-18 NAG rankings.

Splits Comparison, Weinstein’s Top Times

2023 PSS – Ft. Lauderdale 2023 PSS – Knoxville
50 28.63 28.78
100 58.92 (30.29) 59.92 (31.14)
150 1:29.69 (30.77) 1:31.50 (31.58)
200 2:00.96 (31.27) 2:03.32 (31.82
250 2:32.34 (31.38) 2:34.92 (31.60
300 3:03.88 (31.54) 3:06.54 (31.62)
350 3:35.43 (31.55) 3:38.42 (31.88
400 Free 4:06.24 (30.81) 4:09.03 (30.61)

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

Top 8:

  1. Katie Grimes – 4:05.18
  2. Siobhan Haughey – 4:05.84
  3. Claire Weinstein – 4:06.24
  4. Leah Smith – 4:06.43
  5. Ella Jansen – 4:07.18
  6. Regan Smith – 4:11.53
  7. Michaela Mattes – 4:13.46
  8. Leah Crisp – 4:14.79

Claire Weinstein and Leah Smith ultimately battled it out for the bronze medal and Weinstein came out on top with a 4:06.24 while Smith hit a 4:06.43. Ella Jansen clinched 5th place overall with a 4:07.18.

Chas
8 minutes ago

Lots of technical improvement compared to Knoxville swims.

OldNotDead
39 minutes ago

Janet Evans (born 8/28/71) was 16 when she broke the WR in 400 free with a 4:05.45 (12/20/87) at the US Open in Orlando.

Walter
Reply to  OldNotDead
18 minutes ago

Can’t rely on USA swimming. Interesting that Kim Linehan’s 4:07 from 1978 is on the list, but Janet’s WR is missing…..

OldNotDead
Reply to  Walter
7 seconds ago

I agree- I’ve found lots missing from there. I happened to recall that Janet Evans began her record assault in 1987. I verified my info in a few places, here’s one:
World record progression 400 metres freestyle – Wikipedia

