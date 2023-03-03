Claire Weinstein Jumps to No. 3 All-Time in 15-16 NAG Rankings with 4:06.24 in 400 Free

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Claire Weinstein dropped nearly three seconds in the 400-meter freestyle on Thursday night, moving up from No. 13 to No. 3 in the girls’ 15-16 national age group (NAG) rankings.

The 16-year-old Sandpipers of Nevada standout placed third with a time of 4:06.24, improving upon her previous-best 4:09.03 from the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville earlier this year.

Girls’ 15-16 NAG Rankings

Weinstein now ranks behind only club teammate Katie Grimes and Katie Ledecky in the 15-16 NAG rankings, although 16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh (3:59.32 at last year’s Commonwealth Games) isn’t included in the list above.

Weinstein led for most of this race until club teammate Katie Grimes blazed a 29.17 to rally from fifth place to first on the final length of the pool. Grimes finished in 4:05.18, moving up from 32nd to 8th in the 17-18 NAG rankings.

WHAT A FINISH! WHAT A COMEBACK! 17-year-old Katie Grimes kicks it into high gear to take the win in the women's 400m free. #TYRProSeries pic.twitter.com/iQrBaqw4Xu — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) March 3, 2023

Splits Comparison, Weinstein’s Top Times

2023 PSS – Ft. Lauderdale 2023 PSS – Knoxville 50 28.63 28.78 100 58.92 (30.29) 59.92 (31.14) 150 1:29.69 (30.77) 1:31.50 (31.58) 200 2:00.96 (31.27) 2:03.32 (31.82 250 2:32.34 (31.38) 2:34.92 (31.60 300 3:03.88 (31.54) 3:06.54 (31.62) 350 3:35.43 (31.55) 3:38.42 (31.88 400 Free 4:06.24 (30.81) 4:09.03 (30.61)

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

Top 8:

Claire Weinstein and Leah Smith ultimately battled it out for the bronze medal and Weinstein came out on top with a 4:06.24 while Smith hit a 4:06.43. Ella Jansen clinched 5th place overall with a 4:07.18.