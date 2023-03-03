Claire Weinstein Jumps to No. 3 All-Time in 15-16 NAG Rankings with 4:06.24 in 400 Free

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- `Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Ways to Watch
- Storylines to Follow
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap
- Day 2 Finals Recap
Claire Weinstein dropped nearly three seconds in the 400-meter freestyle on Thursday night, moving up from No. 13 to No. 3 in the girls’ 15-16 national age group (NAG) rankings.
The 16-year-old Sandpipers of Nevada standout placed third with a time of 4:06.24, improving upon her previous-best 4:09.03 from the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville earlier this year.
Girls’ 15-16 NAG Rankings
- Katie Ledecky – 3:59.82 (2013)
- Katie Grimes – 4:05.77 (2022)
- Claire Weinstein – 4:06.24 (2023)
- Bella Sims – 4:06.61 (2022)
- G Ryan – 4:07.26 (2012)
Weinstein now ranks behind only club teammate Katie Grimes and Katie Ledecky in the 15-16 NAG rankings, although 16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh (3:59.32 at last year’s Commonwealth Games) isn’t included in the list above.
Weinstein led for most of this race until club teammate Katie Grimes blazed a 29.17 to rally from fifth place to first on the final length of the pool. Grimes finished in 4:05.18, moving up from 32nd to 8th in the 17-18 NAG rankings.
WHAT A FINISH! WHAT A COMEBACK!
17-year-old Katie Grimes kicks it into high gear to take the win in the women's 400m free. #TYRProSeries pic.twitter.com/iQrBaqw4Xu
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) March 3, 2023
Splits Comparison, Weinstein’s Top Times
|2023 PSS – Ft. Lauderdale
|2023 PSS – Knoxville
|50
|28.63
|28.78
|100
|58.92 (30.29)
|59.92 (31.14)
|150
|1:29.69 (30.77)
|1:31.50 (31.58)
|200
|2:00.96 (31.27)
|2:03.32 (31.82
|250
|2:32.34 (31.38)
|2:34.92 (31.60
|300
|3:03.88 (31.54)
|3:06.54 (31.62)
|350
|3:35.43 (31.55)
|3:38.42 (31.88
|400 Free
|4:06.24 (30.81)
|4:09.03 (30.61)
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE
- World Record: 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022)
- World Junior Record: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (2014)
- American Record: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (2018)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (2018)
Top 8:
- Katie Grimes – 4:05.18
- Siobhan Haughey – 4:05.84
- Claire Weinstein – 4:06.24
- Leah Smith – 4:06.43
- Ella Jansen – 4:07.18
- Regan Smith – 4:11.53
- Michaela Mattes – 4:13.46
- Leah Crisp – 4:14.79
Claire Weinstein and Leah Smith ultimately battled it out for the bronze medal and Weinstein came out on top with a 4:06.24 while Smith hit a 4:06.43. Ella Jansen clinched 5th place overall with a 4:07.18.
Lots of technical improvement compared to Knoxville swims.
Janet Evans (born 8/28/71) was 16 when she broke the WR in 400 free with a 4:05.45 (12/20/87) at the US Open in Orlando.
Can’t rely on USA swimming. Interesting that Kim Linehan’s 4:07 from 1978 is on the list, but Janet’s WR is missing…..
I agree- I’ve found lots missing from there. I happened to recall that Janet Evans began her record assault in 1987. I verified my info in a few places, here’s one:
World record progression 400 metres freestyle – Wikipedia