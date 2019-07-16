China Wins Team Dive Event, Improves To 8-for-8 With Five Dive Events Remaining

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – DIVING

July 12th-20th, 2019

Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea

Diving Results

China won its eighth diving gold medal of the 2019 World Championships, staying perfect with just five diving events remaining.

Mixed Team Event

China won the mixed team event, one of the five events it lost at the 2017 World Championships. Lin Shan and Yang Jian combined for the title in the team competition. Not to be confused with synchro events, in which two divers perform the same dive at the same time on side-by-side boards, the team event features a mixed-gender duo who each perform three dives to make up a legal six-dive list.

Yang threw a 90-point front four-and-a-half somersault in round four to all but ice the win for China, which led from round two onwards. Lin tossed in a 60-point reverse two-and-half in round three as China scored 416.65 points. Neither Lin nor Yang had medaled yet at this year’s Championships, though Yang was the individual men’s 10-meter bronze medalist back in 2017. That event is yet to come this year.

Russia won its third silver medal of the competition so far with the team of Sergey Nazin and Yulia Timoshinina. It was Timoshinina’s stellar 79-point final dive that carried the day: her back three-and-a-half scored mostly 8s and 8.5s to hold off the Americans who also scored 79 points on their final dive.

It’s the third overall diving medal for the Americans, with Katrina Young and Andrew Capobianco scoring 357.60. Young scored 70 points in round three on an inward three-and-a-half, while Capobianco hit the 70s on both of his final dives. The Americans had to claw their way back after starting in 15th place (out of 16 teams) through the first two rounds.

Medal Finishers:

MEDALS TABLE AFTER JULY 14TH

China has already matched its gold medal total from the 2017 World Championships.