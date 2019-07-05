China Wins Both Diving Golds On Friday at 2019 World University Games

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – Diving

July 2nd-8th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

Live Stream

Live Results

China added to its 3 gold medals from yesterday with wins in both of Friday’s diving events, bringing their total to 5 golds in 6 events so far.

The first gold came in the men’s synchronized platform. That came courtesy of Cao Lizhi and Huang Zigan. That duo scored 431.16 to win by a huge, 36.9-point margin.

Silver went to Mexico’s Andres Villareal and Jose Balleza. That team scored 394.26. Canada snagged bronze with the team of Laurent Gosselin-Paradis and Ethan Pitman scoring 374.97. They topped Japan by 11, keeping Japan from its first diving medal of the 2019 edition.

Later, China’s mixed synchro 3-meter team of Hu Zijie and Wu Chunting won with a score of 301.38. Wu was already the silver medalist in the 1-meter springboard competition yesterday.

Russia’s duo of Egor Lapin and Evgeniia Selezneva took silver with 287.40 points, and the team of Carolina Mendoza and Adan Zuniga of Mexico took bronze in 279.45 points. Zuniga was part of Mexico’s gold medal-winning mixed synchro 3-meter duo at this meet in 2017.

Running medal table

With 6 of the 15 medal events completed, China is on pace to challenge last year’s result of 10 overall golds.

The World University Games / Summer Universiade diving program features 13 events and 15 total golds given out. The men and women dive five events each (1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, 10-meter platform, synchro 3-meter springboard, synchro 10-meter platform) and there are three mixed events: a synchro 3-meter springboard, synchro 10-meter platform and a mixed team event, where two divers combine to put together a 6-dive list with each diver contributing 3 dives.

That makes up the 13 events. Then, each nation can earn team classification medals by adding up the prelims scores of all their qualifiers in the five single-gender events and the three mixed-gender events. The teams with the highest men’s and women’s scores will earn gold, silver and bronze medals like any other event.