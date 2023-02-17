Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Charlie Hawke, Current NCAA Leader, Was a Relay Alternate at 2022 NCAAs

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alabama’s Charlie Hawke has been making waves since last year’s NCAAs. This season, he is the current NCAA leader in the 200 free, clocking a 1:31.2 to win the SEC championships and one of the favorites to final at the NCAA championships. Last year, Hawke didn’t make the meet individually, being the first alternate in the 200 free and coming to the meet as a relay swimmer, competing on Bama’s 800 free relay. Hawke says the experience of just watching the meet was valuable, something he will take with him this year in Minneapolis.

