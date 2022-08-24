Chalmers Rips 1:40.98 SCM 200 Free At Aussie Championships

2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, August 24th – Saturday, August 27th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center

SCM (25m)

Day 1 of the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships began with a bang as Kyle Chalmers ripped the 2nd fastest 200m freestyle time of his career.

After establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer in the event with a morning swim of 1:42.58, 24-year-old Chalmers of Marion busted out a mighty 1:40.98. That not only took the gold tonight at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center, but it also nearly took down the longstanding Aussie national record in the event.

Cameron McEvoy remains the fastest Aussie ever with a national standard of 1:40.80, a time he put on the books in 2015.

Just .18 off of that record, Chalmers tonight opened in 48.91 and brought it home in 52.07 to beat out two American runners-up in Luke Hobson and Grant House. Hobson hit 1:41.69 for silver while House rounded out the top 3 in 1:42.50.

Hobson’s time checks him in as 5th fastest U.S. performer in history while House now represents the 8th fastest American all-time. Look for an additional post on these performances.

Chalmers’ personal best in this short course 200m free rests at the 1:40.82 he logged at the FINA World Cup stop in Berlin last year. There he split 49.40/51.42.

Chalmers is coming off of a successful Commonwealth Games where he took gold in the 100m freestyle and collected a haul of relay medals. This was after the man underwent additional shoulder surgery to address a nagging injury. He has now had surgery on both shoulders in additional multiple heart-related procedures to address his Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT).