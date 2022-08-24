Pallister Logs Aussie National Record In SCM 1500 Freestyle

2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, August 24th – Saturday, August 27th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center

Short Course World Championships Selection Meet

SCM (25m)

Lani Pallister broke the Australian national record in the women’s 1500m freestyle while competing on night one of the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships.

The 20-year-old Griffith University freestyle ace logged a time of 15:24.63 on Wednesday, August 24th at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center to take the gold.

Also in the race Jacqueline Davison-McGovern and Sienna Deurloo who earned the respective silver and bronze. The former touched in 16:35.06 while the latter rounded out the top 3 in 16:52.04

In the process of topping the podium, Pallister overtook the previous Aussie national standard of 15:28.33, a time she registered in November of 2020. She remains the only Australian woman to have ever dipped under the 15:30 threshold in this race.

With her 15:24.63 outing at these Championships, according to the FINA database, Pallister remains the 5th fastest woman in history in this SCM 1500 freestyle event.

Top 5 Female Performers All-Time SCM 1500 Freestyle

Sarah Wellbrock (GER) – 15:18.01, 2019 Anastasia Kirpichnikova (RUS) – 15;18.30, 2021 Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 15:19.71, 2014 Lauren Boyle (NZL) – 15:22.68, 2014 Lani Pallister (AUS) – 15:24.63, 2022

Splits for Pallister’s performance are below:

Pallister recently won bronze in the women’s 800m free at this year’s Commonwealth Games, having earned a time of 8:19.16 there in Birmingham. Prior to that, she collected bronze in the 1500m freestyle at this year’s World Championships in Budapest, producing a time of 15:48.96 in addition to taking silver as a heats swimmer of Australia’s 800m freestyle relay.

She also owns the Australian national record in the short course 800 freestyle (8:10.12).