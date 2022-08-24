Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pallister Logs Aussie National Record In SCM 1500 Freestyle

2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, August 24th – Saturday, August 27th
  • Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center
  • Short Course World Championships Selection Meet
  • SCM (25m)
Lani Pallister broke the Australian national record in the women’s 1500m freestyle while competing on night one of the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships.

The 20-year-old Griffith University freestyle ace logged a time of 15:24.63 on Wednesday, August 24th at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center to take the gold.

Also in the race Jacqueline Davison-McGovern and Sienna Deurloo who earned the respective silver and bronze. The former touched in 16:35.06 while the latter rounded out the top 3 in 16:52.04

In the process of topping the podium, Pallister overtook the previous Aussie national standard of 15:28.33, a time she registered in November of 2020. She remains the only Australian woman to have ever dipped under the 15:30 threshold in this race.

With her 15:24.63 outing at these Championships, according to the FINA database, Pallister remains the 5th fastest woman in history in this SCM 1500 freestyle event.

Top 5 Female Performers All-Time SCM 1500 Freestyle

  1. Sarah Wellbrock (GER) – 15:18.01, 2019
  2. Anastasia Kirpichnikova (RUS) – 15;18.30, 2021
  3. Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 15:19.71, 2014
  4. Lauren Boyle (NZL) – 15:22.68, 2014
  5. Lani Pallister (AUS) – 15:24.63, 2022

Splits for Pallister’s performance are below:

Pallister recently won bronze in the women’s 800m free at this year’s Commonwealth Games, having earned a time of 8:19.16 there in Birmingham. Prior to that, she collected bronze in the 1500m freestyle at this year’s World Championships in Budapest, producing a time of 15:48.96 in addition to taking silver as a heats swimmer of Australia’s 800m freestyle relay.

She also owns the Australian national record in the short course 800 freestyle (8:10.12).

