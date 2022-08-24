Pallister Logs Aussie National Record In SCM 1500 Freestyle

2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, August 24th – Saturday, August 27th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center
- Short Course World Championships Selection Meet
- SCM (25m)
Lani Pallister broke the Australian national record in the women’s 1500m freestyle while competing on night one of the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships.
The 20-year-old Griffith University freestyle ace logged a time of 15:24.63 on Wednesday, August 24th at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center to take the gold.
Also in the race Jacqueline Davison-McGovern and Sienna Deurloo who earned the respective silver and bronze. The former touched in 16:35.06 while the latter rounded out the top 3 in 16:52.04
In the process of topping the podium, Pallister overtook the previous Aussie national standard of 15:28.33, a time she registered in November of 2020. She remains the only Australian woman to have ever dipped under the 15:30 threshold in this race.
With her 15:24.63 outing at these Championships, according to the FINA database, Pallister remains the 5th fastest woman in history in this SCM 1500 freestyle event.
Top 5 Female Performers All-Time SCM 1500 Freestyle
- Sarah Wellbrock (GER) – 15:18.01, 2019
- Anastasia Kirpichnikova (RUS) – 15;18.30, 2021
- Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 15:19.71, 2014
- Lauren Boyle (NZL) – 15:22.68, 2014
- Lani Pallister (AUS) – 15:24.63, 2022
Splits for Pallister’s performance are below:
Pallister recently won bronze in the women’s 800m free at this year’s Commonwealth Games, having earned a time of 8:19.16 there in Birmingham. Prior to that, she collected bronze in the 1500m freestyle at this year’s World Championships in Budapest, producing a time of 15:48.96 in addition to taking silver as a heats swimmer of Australia’s 800m freestyle relay.
She also owns the Australian national record in the short course 800 freestyle (8:10.12).
KL sub 15 if she had swam it
In other news: Katinka Hosszu just had her wedding and Shane Tusup wrote a congratulations post! :O
Still slower than Ledecky LCM 💀
Hopefully she can medal in Melb in December