Chalmers Clocks World’s First Sub-48 100 Free Of 2020

2020 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 South Australia State Championships brought us another day with 21-year-old Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers in the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre pool, representing his Marion Swimming Club in spades.

After already reaping individual gold medals across the 50m fly (23.48), 200m fly (2:00.37) and 400m free (3:53.66), despite the latter 2 races representing ‘off’ events, Chalmers was more in his element on day 4 with the 100m freestyle.

King Kyle established himself as the man to beat in the morning heats, reaping the only sub-49 second time, and sub-50 second for that matter, with a solid 48.50. Splits for his morning effort included 23.40/25.10 as an opening swim that would rank him 6th in the world among performances registered since September 2019.

However, the man had designs on one-upping himself in the final, dipping under the 48-second threshold to nail a gold medal-worthy 47.99. Splitting 23.05/24.94, Chalmers scored the first sub-48 second time of the calendar year 2020.

He ties Russia’s Vlad Morozov as the 3rd fastest swimmer since September 2019.

Top ‘3’ Men’s Performers in LCM 100 Freestyle Since September 2019

Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet Date

1 47.69 Apple, Zach USA 2019 Toyota U.S. Open Atlanta USA 12/07/2019

2 47.78 Grinev, Vladislav RUS 2019 World Cup – Kazan Kazan RUS 11/02/2019

3 47.99 Morozov, Vladimir RUS 2019 Word Cup – Budapest HUN 10/05/2019

3 47.99 Chalmers, Kyle AUS 2020 South Australia State AUS 01/21/2020

For perspective, at this same meet in 2019, Chalmers clocked a morning swim of 49.41 before sitting out of the final. He became the 2nd fastest Australian ever in a textile suit with his monster 47.08 silver medal-winning time behind America’s Caeleb Dressel at the 2019 World Championships.

Just for fun, I looked at Chalmers’ fastest 100m free time in January 2016, the year he took Olympic gold in Rio. He was 49.30 at this same competition on January 20th of that year.

Not to be missed on the women’s side at this 2020 meet, however, was a nice swim by Chalmers’ significant other, Madi Wilson. The 25-year-old punched a 200m free time of 1:57.97 to top the podium, representing one of three swimmers in the open final under the 2:00 threshold. Joining Wilson was Mikkayla Sheridan in 1.58.66 and Leah Neale in 1:59.88.

Wilson owns a personal best of 1:56.85 logged at last year’s World Championships Trials. However, she showed up big-time for Australia as a member of her nation’s 4x200m free relay in Gwangju, splitting 1:56.73 on the 2nd leg to help bring them to a new World Record of 7:41.50.

In the women’s 17-18 age category, backstroke ace Kaylee McKeown took the top prize in a mark of 1:58.82 to get to the wall well over 3 seconds ahead of the field. That represents McKeown’s first time ever under 2:00, with her previous PB represented by the 2:00.96 posted at the Aussie World Trials last year.