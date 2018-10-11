Ceccon Lifts Italy Up To Fourth Place In YOG Medal Standings

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Night 4 of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games saw the nation of Italy get a big bump in the overall medal standings, courtesy of 17-year-old Thomas Ceccon. The national junior record holder busted out the fastest men’s 50m freestyle time to take gold in that furious event, while he saved enough to battle Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov later on in the 50m backstroke. Although the Russian prevailed, Ceccon sealed up silver to give Italy 2 medals on the night. That brings their collection to 7, placing the nation 4th in the swimming medal standings.

In addition to Kolesnikov’s 50m back gold, Russia also came out on top of the women’s 100m breast, with Anastasia Makarova earning the only sub-1:08 time of the field. Right behind her, however, was young Niamh Coyne, who secured Ireland’s first medal of these Games with the silver.

Additional nations getting on the board for the first time included Poland with Jan Kalusowski‘s bronze in the men’s 200m breast and the men’s 4 x 100m medley relay also earning bronze. Egypt’s Abdelrahman Sameh took bronze in the men’s 50m free for his nation’s first medal, while Greek swimmer Savvas Thomoglou bagged silver in the men’s 200m breast.

The Russian men’s 4 x 100m medley relay also topped the podium in a new World Junior Record to boot.

SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE THROUGH DAY 4 OF THE 2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

* Host nation (Argentina)