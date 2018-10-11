Ceccon Lifts Italy Up To Fourth Place In YOG Medal Standings

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Night 4 of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games saw the nation of Italy get a big bump in the overall medal standings, courtesy of 17-year-old Thomas Ceccon. The national junior record holder busted out the fastest men’s 50m freestyle time to take gold in that furious event, while he saved enough to battle Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov later on in the 50m backstroke. Although the Russian prevailed, Ceccon sealed up silver to give Italy 2 medals on the night. That brings their collection to 7, placing the nation 4th in the swimming medal standings.

In addition to Kolesnikov’s 50m back gold, Russia also came out on top of the women’s 100m breast, with Anastasia Makarova earning the only sub-1:08 time of the field. Right behind her, however, was young Niamh Coyne, who secured Ireland’s first medal of these Games with the silver.

Additional nations getting on the board for the first time included Poland with Jan Kalusowski‘s bronze in the men’s 200m breast and the men’s 4 x 100m medley relay also earning bronze. Egypt’s Abdelrahman Sameh took bronze in the men’s 50m free for his nation’s first medal, while Greek swimmer Savvas Thomoglou bagged silver in the men’s 200m breast.

The Russian men’s 4 x 100m medley relay also topped the podium in a new World Junior Record to boot.

SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE THROUGH DAY 4 OF THE 2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

*   Host nation (Argentina)

 
Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1  Russia (RUS) 8 1 2 11
2  Hungary (HUN) 5 1 0 6
3  China (CHN) 2 3 1 6
4  Italy (ITA) 1 3 3 7
5  Sweden (SWE) 1 1 0 2
6  Japan (JPN) 1 0 2 3
7  Czech Republic (CZE) 1 0 1 2
 Israel (ISR) 1 0 1 2
 Lithuania (LTU) 1 0 1 2
 Norway (NOR) 1 0 1 2
11  Moldova (MDA) 1 0 0 1
12  Australia (AUS) 0 3 2 5
13  Brazil (BRA) 0 2 0 2
14  Canada (CAN) 0 1 1 2
15  Argentina (ARG)* 0 1 0 1
 Belarus (BLR) 0 1 0 1
 Greece (GRE) 0 1 0 1
 Ireland (IRL) 0 1 0 1
 Kyrgyzstan (KGZ) 0 1 0 1
 Romania (ROU) 0 1 0 1
 Serbia (SRB) 0 1 0 1
 South Africa (RSA) 0 1 0 1
23  Poland (POL) 0 0 2 2
 Slovenia (SLO) 0 0 2 2
25  Austria (AUT) 0 0 1 1
 Egypt (EGY) 0 0 1 1
 France (FRA) 0 0 1 1
 Germany (GER) 0 0 1 1
 United States (USA) 0 0 1 1
Totals (29 nations) 23 23 24 70

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Mcitaly

He’s not a son of Madonna…his Surname is Ceccon!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
mike in dallas

It must be very tough going mentally for TEAM USA to look at this medal table.
On the other hand, international experience, esp. for our rising stars, is a great thing to get, even if the medal count is pretty meager.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Loretta Race

One could argue that at least the U.S. fielded a team; British Swimming opted out entirely – https://swimswam.com/british-swimming-opts-out-of-2018-youth-olympic-games/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Dee

British Athletics also opted out – Quite a few British sports did so in the end. I’m not usually one to suggest anything political, but we have sent teams, some of them quite good, in previous Championships. It may be that it has been a long Commonwealth season though.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!