Louisville, USC Set For Rematch at SMU Classic

2018 SMU Women’s Classic

Lewisville, TX

October 12th-13th, 2018

Teams:

Results here and on Meet Mobile

The annual SMU Classic is always a fun, fast meet, and this year should be no exception, as the 2018 edition will include three of the top eleven teams in our initial power rankings for the season. Starting Friday, #4 Louisville Cardinals, #9 Virginia Cavaliers, and #11 USC Trojans, along with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, and SMU Mustangs, will face off in one of the more unique college invites.

This meet follows a much different format than what you normally see at either a standard college duel meet or a championship-style event. Instead, there are 12 individual swimming events, two diving events, and four relays, including the 800 free relay, spread over two days.

To make things even more interesting, each school can only field a roster of eight swimmers and one diver. Each individual event will consist of two heats (Consolation & Championship), with each school only allowed to entered one swimmer in each heat. Swimmers can swim up to three events a day.

Despite (or, maybe because of) the unique format, we’ve been fortunate over the years to see some unusually fast swimming for this time of the year. Last year, 13 different swimmers swim faster than the previous year’s NCAA invite times, including a 1:41 200 free by Louisville’s Mallory Comerford and a 51.56 by USC’s Louise Hansson. We’re expecting to see both swimmers compete again this weekend. There’s no Michigan this year, but last year Siobahn Haughey set a school and Big Ten Conference record with a 47.22.

Not only are the times fast, but the limited number of competitors often leads to some very close scores. In 2016, Michigan topped Louisville by a single point. Defying the odds, it was even closer last year; Lousville again managed to miss out on first place, but this time by a mere half a point, as USC emerged victorious.

Bottom line: swim fans should get to see an early-season event that looks and feels more like a winter invite or conference championship than the normal ho-hum duel meets we’re used to in October.

SMU Classic Order of Events

Day 1 Day 2

200 medley relay 400 Medley Relay

500 free 400 IM

200 breast 200 Free

200 back 50 Free

3-meter 1-meter

100 free 100 fly

200 fly 100 back

200 IM 100 breast

400 free relay 800 free relay

Rosters

Iowa

Hannah Burvill

Allyssa Fluit

Lexi Horner

Devin Jacobs

Jayah Mathews

Kelly McNamara

Samantha Sauer

Sarah Schemmel

SMU

Annabelle Corcoran

Keiko Derikoletis

Gabi Grobler

Olivia Grassklaus

Taylor Ohlhauser

Felicity Passon

Andrea Podmanikova

Erin Trahan

El Yellin

