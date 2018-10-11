Markov Drops 1Free To Be Fully Fueled For 50 Fly Showdown At YOG

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

The penultimate night of Youth Olympic Games finals is slated to take place in Buenos Aires in just a few hours, with another round of thrilling races on the docket. Among them is the men’s 50m fly, which sets up on-fire Italian Thomas Ceccon against Russians Daniil Markov and Andrei Minakov, along with Hungarian World Junior Record holder Kristof Milak.

For his part, 18-year-0ld Markov has decided to solely focus on this fly sprint giving up his 7th seed in the men’s 100m freestyle semi-final also on tap for tonight. That bumps 16-year-old Armenian Artur Barseghyan into the 1free semi’s.

On the women’s side, all fields remain in tact save for the women’s 50m freestyle semi-final, which experienced a withdrawal from Germany’s Angelina Koehler. Instead, the 17-year-old will be going all-in on the women’s 100m fly semi-final, an event in which she holds the top seed from the morning’s heats. Moving into the free in her stead is 15-year-old Alena Semizhon of Belarus.

