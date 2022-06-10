Carmel Swim Club’s Olivia McKee Stays In-State, Commits to Butler University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia McKee of Carmel Swim Club in Indiana has recently announced her intention to stay in-state with her commitment to Butler University. A 2022 high school graduate, McKee will be joining the Bulldogs for the 2022-2023 season.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Butler University!!!! I want to send a huge thank you to my family, friends and coaches for their support and encouragement throughout my athletic career :)) Looking forward to the next four! GO DAWGS

McKee is primarily a freestyler and backstroker. At the 2022 Indiana Senior State Championships, she set new personal best times in the 500 free, 1000 free, and 1650 free. Her highest finish was 16th in the 1650, where she dropped nearly 22 seconds to post a time of 18:01.77.

A year prior, at the 2021 Indiana Senior State Championships, she finished 16th in the 200 back with a personal best of 2:05.32. This was nearly a two-and-a-half second drop from her previous best of 2:07.79, set in January of the same year. Her best 100 back time is also from this meet, where she dropped over three-quarters of a second, finishing 40th.

Best Times SCY:

500 free- 5:15.58

1000 free-10:59.93

1650 free- 18:01.77

100 back- 59.44

200 back- 2:05.32

Butler University is a Division I Mid-Major program that competes in the Big East Conference. There are seven women’s teams in the conference, including Villanova, UConn, and Xavier, last year’s top 3. At the 2022 Conference Championships, Butler finished 6th, ahead of only Providence College.

McKee will be an asset to Butler’s distance group, which is currently sparse. At the 2022 Big East Conference Championships, the Bulldogs had two entrants in the 1650 freestyle. Sophomore Kaelyn Crane finished 16th, while senior Olivia Klafta came in 19th. With her best time, McKee would have placed 18th.

In the 500, Crane was Butler’s highest finisher again, this time coming in 22nd. McKee’s best time would have put her just outside of the C-Final, ranking 27th in prelims. The Bulldogs sent two athletes to the C-final in the 200 backstroke, finishing 22nd and 23rd. McKee’s best time would have made her Butler’s top backstroker, ranking 18th among last year’s Big East results.

In the fall, McKee will start training under head coach Maurice Stewart. The 2022-2023 season will be his 18th year with the Bulldogs.

