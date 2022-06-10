Daily Swim Coach Workout #682

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1x
400 RIMO @ 8:00 (25 kick/25 swim/25 drill/25 swim)
300 RIMO @ 6:00 (25 kick/25 drill/25 swim)
200 RIMO @ 4:00 (25 drill/25 swim)
100 IM @ 2:00
1x break @ 2:00
1x
1×200 free @ 3:30 paddle/pull neg split
1×200 free @ 2:40 paddle/pull BA
rest @ 1:00
1×200 free @ 3:20 paddle/pull neg split
1×200 free @ 2:40 paddle/pull BA
rest @ 1:00
1×200 free @ 3:10 paddle/pull neg split
1×200 free @ 2:40 paddle/pull BA
rest @ 1:00
1×200 free @ 3:00 paddle/pull neg split
1×200 free @ 2:40 BA
break @ 5:00
2x
1×75 fly kick @ 2:00 blue
1×75 fly drill @ 2:00
1×75 fly SPRINT @ 2:00
1×100 choice recovery @ 2:00
1×75 back kick @ 2:00 blue
1×75 back drill @ 2:00
1×75 back SPRINT @ 2:00
1×100 choice recovery @ 2:00
1×75 breast kick @ 2:00 blue
1×75 breast drill @ 2:00
1×75 breast SPRINT @ 2:00
1×100 choice recovery @ 2:00
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
BA = best average
neg split = neg split
RIMO = reverse IM order
blue = HR (29-30 beats in :10) zone from threshold work.
Brad Grieshop
Head Coach, Mt Vernon Premier Aquatics
