Daily Swim Coach Workout #682

1x

400 RIMO @ 8:00 (25 kick/25 swim/25 drill/25 swim)

300 RIMO @ 6:00 (25 kick/25 drill/25 swim)

200 RIMO @ 4:00 (25 drill/25 swim)

100 IM @ 2:00

1x break @ 2:00

1x

1×200 free @ 3:30 paddle/pull neg split

1×200 free @ 2:40 paddle/pull BA

rest @ 1:00

1×200 free @ 3:20 paddle/pull neg split

1×200 free @ 2:40 paddle/pull BA

rest @ 1:00

1×200 free @ 3:10 paddle/pull neg split

1×200 free @ 2:40 paddle/pull BA

rest @ 1:00

1×200 free @ 3:00 paddle/pull neg split

1×200 free @ 2:40 BA

break @ 5:00

2x

1×75 fly kick @ 2:00 blue

1×75 fly drill @ 2:00

1×75 fly SPRINT @ 2:00

1×100 choice recovery @ 2:00

1×75 back kick @ 2:00 blue

1×75 back drill @ 2:00

1×75 back SPRINT @ 2:00

1×100 choice recovery @ 2:00

1×75 breast kick @ 2:00 blue

1×75 breast drill @ 2:00

1×75 breast SPRINT @ 2:00

1×100 choice recovery @ 2:00

Coach Notes

BA = best average

neg split = neg split

RIMO = reverse IM order

blue = HR (29-30 beats in :10) zone from threshold work.



Brad Grieshop

Head Coach, Mt Vernon Premier Aquatics Head Coach, Mt Vernon Premier Aquatics

