North Carolina State Finalist Sydney Strauss Commits to University of Lynchburg

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Strauss, a Consolation finalist at the 2022 North Carolina State High School Championships, has announced her commitment to swim at the University of Lynchburg, a Division III program. She will be joining the Hornets as a butterfly and freestyle specialist for the 2022-2023 season.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at University of Lynchburg in the fall! Can’t wait for the next four! Go Hornets!!

Strauss currently trains and competes with the Mecklenburg Swim Association out of Charlotte, North Carolina. She went to High School at Mountain Island Charter School. There, she competed at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) 1A/2A (smaller schools) State Championships for all four years.

At the 2022 NCHSAA State Championships, Strauss competed in the individual 100 yard fly. She was also a member of Mountain Island’s 200 medley, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle relays. The relays finished 2nd, 5th, and 3rd, respectively.

In the 100 fly, Strauss qualified 9th in prelims, earning herself a spot in the consolation final. There, she posted a 1:03.80 to finish 10th. This was about one second slower than her best time, which is from February of 2020.

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 2:04.60

500 free- 5:43.35

100 fly- 1:02.67

200 fly- 2:23.47

The University of Lynchburg is a private university located in Lynchburg, Virginia. There are members of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, also known as ODAC. The conference is made up of teams including Washington & Lee University, Randolph Macon College, the top 2 in the league last year.

At the 2022 ODAC Championships, Lynchburg finished 3rd out of the 12 teams. In the 100 fly, Lynchburg had 5 women in the top 16. With Strauss’s best time, she would have finished 16th. In the 200 fly, Strauss would have ranked 13th overall and 4th among athletes from Lynchburg.

Strauss will arrive in Virginia in time for the 2022-2023 season. She will be joined by several other recruits from the high school class of 2022, including Virginia native and valuable breastroker Sophia Schorr, whose times would have been the fastest in the conference last year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.