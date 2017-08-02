Canadian Swim Coach Drowns in Okanagan Lake

Steven Verseghy, a valued member of the Canadian swim coaching community, passed away last week after drowning in Okanagan Lake (Kelowna, B.C.). Verseghy was 49 years old.

He was a national level swimmer in the 1980s competing with the Ajax Aquatic Club. After competing he went on to coach for several years with stops in Oshawa, Scarborough, Kenora, Victoria and Kelowna.

One of the athletes that Verseghy coached as an age group swimmer was World Championships finalist Kierra Smith who remembers him fondly;

He wouldn’t measure a good set with a stopwatch but by how red your face was and how out of breath you were afterwards. Steven didn’t coach that year for the money. He took the job as the Kelowna Aquajet assistant coach because he wanted to give back to the sport that was so good to him. Like most smart people he asked a lot of questions and did most of the listening. He was one of the few who was more interested in learning the details about one of my random November workouts than a big meet somewhere.

A Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held on Friday August 4, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC

Steven is survived by his loving family – wife Natalie Verseghy; daughters: Hayley and Lauren Verseghy.