Canadian Backstroker Hana Edwards Joins ASU Class of 2025

Canadian backstroker Hana Edwards will join Arizona State’s class of 2025 starting this fall. Edwards trains with Cascade Swim Club in Calgary.

I am thrilled to announce that I have signed with Arizona State University. I can’t wait to be part of the Sun Devil team.

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 back – 29.75 / 25.41

100 back – 1:02.92 / 54.63

200 back – 2:15.30 / 1:58.15

50 free – 27.62 / 24.32

Edwards competed at the 2019 Canadian Worlds Trials, where she finished top-20 in the 50 back, 100 back and 200 back. In 2020, she raced at the Pro Swim Series – Knoxville in January, where she finished 16th in the 200 back and 20th in the 100 back.

ASU redshirted their entire roster this season due to COVID-19. In 2020, they took fifth as a team at the Pac-12 Championships. In backstroke, senior Chloe Isleta led the team last season at 53.11 in the 100 and 1:55.48, while junior Camryn Curry was 53.82 in the 100 last season.

Edwards joins Ileeya Losey, Ana Izabella Adame, Ange Harris and Emma Gatzke in ASU’s incoming class. In addition to Edwards, Gatzke (55.9/2:01.6) is another backstroke addition for the Sun Devils.

