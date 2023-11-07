Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal’s Women’s Class of 2025 Is Shaping Up as One of the Best in History

Comments: 9

The Cal women, in the course of a few weeks, have rewritten the future of the program, grabbing verbal commitments from the #1, #2, and #3 recruits in the high school class of 2025 (in addition to #13 and a number of other top-50 recruits).

The Cal women are in a nearly-perfect storm scenario. Most programs that have head coaching changes don’t get a trio of Dave Durden, Dave Marsh, and Josh Huger, which is a recruiting cheat code, taking over their program. The Golden Bear women simultaneously got fresh energy and instant stability injected into the program at the same time.

Couple that with a Cal roster that doesn’t have a ton of scholarship money tied up beyond next year (though a few huge international recruits in the class of 2024 complement this class).

The natural comparison is going to be to the Virginia men, who had #1, #2, #8, and #12 commit simultaneously a few weeks ago. It’s hard, of course, to compare boys and girls recruits until they’re done, because boys take a lot more projection, whereas girls, as demonstrated by this class, tend to be much closer to their peaks coming out of high school (and are way more likely to have times already with big NCAA point values even early in their junior years of high school).

If we were to plug the individual bests from those top 3 recruits into last year’s NCAA Championship meet (when they were sophomores in high school), they would have scored 113 points. Without relays, without divers, without the 20-some odd other swimmers on the roster, that’s more points than all-but-12 of the teams did at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Cal’s entire women’s team last year only scored 137 points.

Individual Scoring, Big 3:

Alex Shackell Teagan O’Dell Claire Weinstein
Event 200 fly – 7th 100 back – 6th 200 free – 8th
Points 12 13 11
Event 200 free – 7th 200 IM – 6th 500 free – 1st
Points 12 13 20
Event 200 IM – 7th 200 back – 7th 1650 free – 8th
Points 12 12 11
Total Points 33 38 41

Then we start to layer on top of that some relays:

400 medley relay:

  • Back – O’Dell – 50.96
  • Breast – Scott – 1:00.19
  • Fly – Shackell – 50.47
  • Free – Weinstein – 48.76
  • Total Time (with 1.2 for exchanges): 3:29.18
  • 10th at NCAAs = 14 points

400 free relay:

  • Shackell – 47.44
  • O’Dell – 48.47
  • Weinstein – 48.76
  • Scott – 49.73
  • Total Time (with 1.2 for exchanges): 3:13.20
  • 11th at NCAAs = 12 points

800 free relay:

  • Shackell – 1:43.60
  • Weinstein – 1:43.93
  • O’Dell – 1:43.94
  • McDevitt – 1:46.72
  • Total Time (with 1.2 for exchanges): 6:56.99
  • 4th at NCAAs = 30 points

Extrapolating that out for the other relays, that’s another back-of-the-napkin 75 points out of relays.

To put a neat bow on all of that, this class alone, with their sophomore in high school times, is bumping on the door of 200 points. That would have put them 9th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

And that’s without accounting for Mia West or Mary Molluh who come next season, or Leah Polonsky or Mia Kragh who scored at NCAAs last year and will still be around when this class is freshmen. That’s without swimmers like Finley Anderson (2024) and Kathryn Hazle (2023) who are already at, or very close to, NCAA points already. That’s without two more years of development.

And just like that, the Cal women are back, are a force, and are going to be chasing national titles again. They’ve got the superstar, they’re rebuilding the depth in a hurry – with a class that checks basically every box. They’ve got three swimmers who are already racing internationally and could very well be the backbone of the American women’s team heading toward the massive Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

And what if they’re not done yet? There are still a bunch of top 20s left. Some are probably already committed to Stanford (those commits always announce left). But probably not all of them.

In This Story

9
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

9 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lisa Simpson
16 minutes ago

Probably the quickest NCAA program in history?

3
-1
Reply
Alden
57 minutes ago

Cal and Virginia seem to be headed for a role-reversal

2
-3
Reply
Jay
1 hour ago

Alright alright I’ll spill the tea Katie Grimes is going to Stanford

2
-2
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Jay
1 hour ago

over relay names guy’s dead body

8
0
Reply
Meow
1 hour ago

I wonder how stable that coaching trio is. If that doesn’t last, the recruits might not either.

3
-16
Reply
Andrew
1 hour ago

and they’ll do nothing at Cal and Dave Frauden will somehow get all the credit for their “development”

I see some reece whitley careers lined up!

1
-18
Reply
Lisa Simpson
Reply to  Andrew
15 minutes ago

I see you forgot to take your medicine again

3
-1
Reply
Walter
Reply to  Andrew
12 minutes ago

As an Investment Banking Analyst, Restructuring, at Guggenheim Partners, looks like Reese has a good start on his career.

0
0
Reply
bubbles
Reply to  Andrew
7 minutes ago

andrew it’s okay to be disappointed every once in a while

2
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!