2 Recruit in Class of 2025 Teagan O’Dell Chooses Cal; Golden Bears Grab 1-2-3 in the Class

In their first full recruiting cycle with the recruiting supergroup of Durden, Marsh, and Huger on deck, the Cal women have struck gold in the women’s class of 2025.

Teagan O’Dell, the #2-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2025, has announced her verbal commitment to the Golden Bears. This now gives the Cal women the top three recruits in the class, along previously-announced #1 Alex Shackell and #3 Claire Weinstein.

O’Dell attends Santa Margarita Catholic High School and trains with the Mission Viejo Nadadores. She previously also trained with Irvine Novaquatics and Chino Hills Aquatics.

O’Dell is the 2023 World Junior Champion in the 200 meter backstroke (2:08.09) and the 2023 US Junior National Champion in the 100 meter backstroke (1:00.50).

She is also the defending California State Champion in the 100 yard backstroke (50.96) and 200 IM (1:53.38). She won those same titles as a sophomore in 2022 as well, as part of Santa Margarita’s 3rd-and-4th consecutive team titles.

Her time in the 200 IM at the 2023 meet was also a National Independent School Record in the event.

Best Times in SCY/LCM:

Event SCY LCM 50 free 22.4 26.03 100 free 48.47 55.58 200 free 1:43.94 2:00.84 500 free (400m) 4:39.29 4:17.67 100 back 50.96 59.51 200 back 1:51.00 2:08.09 100 breast 59.73 1:11.06 200 breast 2:10.69 — 100 fly 52.21 1:01.58 200 fly 1:57.51 2:17.37 200 IM 1:53.38 2:12.53 400 IM 4:06.99 4:46.73

O’Dell has an Alex-Walsh-like versatility that makes her incredibly valuable for the rebuilding Bears. Her best time in the 100 back and her best time in the 100 back and 200 IM each would have placed her 6th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Besides Shackell, Weinstein, and now O’Dell, Cal is building a massive class that by itself could live the Golden Bears back into the top 5 in the NCAA. They also have verbal commitments from #13 Elle Scott (1:00.19 breaststroker), Best of the Rest sprinter Gracy Aquino (22.6/50.3 freestyles); Best of the Rest distance freestyler Ella Cosgrove (16:30 miler), and Best of the Rest IM’er Alexa McDevitt (2:01 IMer, 1:46.7 freestyler).

The Cal women finished 11th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet in the first year of the newly-combined program after long-time head coach Teri McKeever was fired amid an abuse investigation. That was the team’s lowest NCAA Championship finish since placing 17th in the 1996-1996 season.

By the time O’Dell arrives in Berkeley, the Golden Bears will be in the ACC – home to the three-time defending NCAA Champion Virginia Cavaliers.

