Cal Snaps Up Verbal Commitment from #1 in Class of 2026, NAG Record-holder Baylor Stanton

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Baylor Stanton, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, has announced his intention to make the journey out west to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the fall of 2026.

After careful consideration, I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at the University of California, Berkeley! First and foremost, I would like to express my gratitude to my family, coaches, and friends who have provided me with the ability to excel in and out of the pool. I give praise to the Lord for guiding me through this decision, and I am truly grateful for Dave, Josh, and Noah’s unwavering support. I can’t wait to be a part of the legacy! Go Bears!🐻🔵🟡

A junior at Brookwood High School, Stanton swims club for Gwinnett Aquatics and is our #1 recruit in the high school class of 2026. He leads the cohort in both the 100/200 back and the 200/400 IM. He is the 15-16 NAG record-holder in the 200 back, and his current time is the fastest in the class by over 5 seconds (and he would have qualified for the 2024 NCAA Division I Championships). His IM times are in a level of their own, too, leading the field by 3 seconds in the 200 and more than 6 in the 400.

In high school swimming, Stanton won the 200 IM (1:44.74) and 100 back (46.79) at the 2024 GHSA 7A State Swimming and Diving Championships. In February 2023, the then-freshman won the 200 IM (1:46.52) and was runner-up in the backstroke (48.18).

He clocked PBs in the 100/200 back (46.57/1:41.24) and 200/400 IM (1:44.04/3:45.39) at Winter Juniors East last December, winning the 200 back and placing top 8 in the 100 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. At the Georgia Northeastern Divisionals in March, he lowered his 200 back time by .7 to 1:40.58, and added PBs in the 500 free (4:20.53) and mile (15:13.99).

Stanton had an outstanding LCM season, too, hitting lifetime bests in the 200 back (2:00.28), 200 IM (2:01.14), and 400 IM (4:22.02) at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. He wrapped up the summer at Huntsville Futures, winning the 200/400 IMs and finishing in the top 8 of the 100/200 back and 200 free. He clocked a 1:52.22 in the 200 free, adding another PB to his arsenal.

Stanton will join a Cal men’s squad that has produced backstrokers Ryan Murphy, Destin Lasco, Keaton Jones, Jacob Pebley, and Bryce Mefford – and that’s just the recent crew. In addition to his 200 back, which is already fast enough for NCAAs, he will be a huge asset to the Golden Bears in the IMs and on relays, with the 3rd-fastest 200 free in the class.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:40.58 (best in class)

100 back – 46.57 (best in class)

200 IM – 1:44.04 (best in class)

400 IM – 3:45.39 (best in class)

50 free – 20.36

100 free – 44.57

200 free – 1:36.39

500 free – 4:20.53

1000 free – 9:05.98

1650 free – 15:13.99

100 fly – 48.04

200 fly – 1:46.06

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.