Cal Retains Top Spot as Texas Falls to No. 4 in Final CSCAA Men’s Rankings

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.
The College Swim Coaches Association of America released its final TYR men’s top-25 dual meet rankings Tuesday with championship season in full swing.
Teams 2-5 saw some significant movement, as Indiana moved from No. 3 to No. 2, and NC State jumped from No. 5 to No. 3. With that, the defending champions Texas dropped from No. 2 to No. 4, and previously No. 4 Michigan dropped to No. 6.
In the final poll of 2018 before going on to win its fourth-straight title, Texas was ranked No. 6 by the CSCAA.
FEB 26 CSCAA DUAL MEET POLL
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|California
|200
|2
|3
|Indiana
|192
|3
|5
|NC State
|179
|4
|2
|Texas
|178
|5
|6
|Florida
|167
|6
|4
|Michigan
|164
|7
|7
|Stanford
|150
|8
|8
|Louisville
|132
|9
|10
|Texas A&M
|127
|10
|10
|Southern California
|125
|11
|9
|Tennessee
|123
|12
|12
|Georgia
|119
|13
|13
|Ohio State
|101
|14
|14
|Virginia
|96
|15
|17
|Arizona State
|91
|16
|15
|Arizona
|79
|17
|16
|Missouri
|76
|18
|18
|Alabama
|62
|19
|19
|Georgia Tech
|55
|20
|20
|Utah
|45
|21
|21
|Virginia Tech
|39
|22
|22
|Florida State
|30
|23
|23
|Notre Dame
|21
|24
|24
|Purdue
|15
|24
|NR
|Kentucky
|15
