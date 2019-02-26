Cal Retains Top Spot as Texas Falls to No. 4 in Final CSCAA Men’s Rankings

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.

The College Swim Coaches Association of America released its final TYR men’s top-25 dual meet rankings Tuesday with championship season in full swing.

Teams 2-5 saw some significant movement, as Indiana moved from No. 3 to No. 2, and NC State jumped from No. 5 to No. 3. With that, the defending champions Texas dropped from No. 2 to No. 4, and previously No. 4 Michigan dropped to No. 6.

In the final poll of 2018 before going on to win its fourth-straight title, Texas was ranked No. 6 by the CSCAA.

