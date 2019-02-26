Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal Retains Top Spot as Texas Falls to No. 4 in Final CSCAA Men’s Rankings

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.

The College Swim Coaches Association of America released its final TYR men’s top-25 dual meet rankings Tuesday with championship season in full swing.

Teams 2-5 saw some significant movement, as Indiana moved from No. 3 to No. 2, and NC State jumped from No. 5 to No. 3. With that, the defending champions Texas dropped from No. 2 to No. 4, and previously No. 4 Michigan dropped to No. 6.

In the final poll of 2018 before going on to win its fourth-straight title, Texas was ranked No. 6 by the CSCAA.

FEB 26 CSCAA DUAL MEET POLL

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 California 200
2 3 Indiana 192
3 5 NC State 179
4 2 Texas 178
5 6 Florida 167
6 4 Michigan 164
7 7 Stanford 150
8 8 Louisville 132
9 10 Texas A&M 127
10 10 Southern California 125
11 9 Tennessee 123
12 12 Georgia 119
13 13 Ohio State 101
14 14 Virginia 96
15 17 Arizona State 91
16 15 Arizona 79
17 16 Missouri 76
18 18 Alabama 62
19 19 Georgia Tech 55
20 20 Utah 45
21 21 Virginia Tech 39
22 22 Florida State 30
23 23 Notre Dame 21
24 24 Purdue 15
24 NR Kentucky 15

 

