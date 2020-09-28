Cal Commit Alicia Henry Swims 1:01 in 100 Breaststroke at Dynamo Pentathlon

2020 Doug Coers Modified Pentathlon

September 25-27, 2020

Raymond Arthur Bussard Aquac Center, Atlanta, Georgia

25 yard (Short Course Yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 Doug Coers Modified Pentathlon”

Dynamo Swim Club held the 2020 Doug Coers Modified Pentathlon at their home pool in Atlanta, Georgia this past week. The Raymond Arthur Bussard Aquatic Center played host to the team’s athletes, separated by group and day in order to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.

The protocols in place at the meet meant that volunteers were limited and swimmers were enlisted to hit the touchpad backup timing button for the swimmer in the heat before them.

Each session was capped at 110 swimmers maximum, with the team’s 10 training groups dived across 8 different sessions of racing. The schedule ran as follows;

Session Group(s) Friday, Sept 25 – 5:30 PM Senior 1 & Senior 2 Saturday, Sept 26 – 8:30 AM Senior 3 Green Saturday, Sept 26 – 12:30 PM Age Group 1 Green Saturday, Sept 26 – 4:30 PM Senior 3 Gold & Age Group 1 Gold Sunday, Sept 27 – 8:40 PM Age Group 2 Gold Sunday, Sept 27 – 11:10 AM Age Group 2 Green Sunday, Sept 27 – 1:40 PM Age Group 3 Gold Sunday, Sept 27 – 4:10 PM Age Group 3 Green

At the Senior 1 / Senior 2 session, Alicia Henry swam 4 events, winning 2 of them; the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM. In the 100, she swam a 1:01.31 to finish ahead of Peyton Curry (1:05.35) and Jamie Christy (1:06.11). The 25-year old Christy is a former USC Trojan and 2012 Olympic Trials qualifier who hasn’t raced in an official meet since 2016.

Henry also won the 200 IM in a time of 2:07.93, with Avery Bargeron in second with a 2:08.35 and Katheryn Antonowich in third with a 2:10.44.

Henry is a much better sprint breaststroker than 200 breaststroker, and she didn’t swim the 200 this weekend. In addition to her aforementioned victories, she also raced the 50 free, finishing third with a 24.34 and the 100 free, finishing 9th with a 56.52.

Henry is a Cal commit and the top 100 breaststroker in the high school class of 2021.

Peyton Curry took the top spot in the 50 free with a 23.26 and Alex Clark followed with a 24.21. For the LSU commit Curry, the 50 free is her best event, and she very-nearly matched her best time of 23.15 done at last year’s Winter Junior Championships – East.

Along with her 50 free win and second place finish in the 100 breast, Curry took second in the 100 back and free, swimming a 58.97 and 52.07, respectively.

Alex Clark on the other hand won the 100 freestyle with a 51.47 and was second in the 100 butterfly with a 56.06.

On the men’s side, Arie Voloschin went 3-for 3 in his events, winning the 50 and 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststoke. He raced to a 20.95 in the 50, beating out Nicholas Goudie who finished second with a 21.04 and Theo Hardy who was third in a 21.51. Goudie also race the 100 free, finishing third with a 46.58 behind Voloschin’s 45.88 and Connor LaMastra‘s 46.40.

In the 100 breast, Voloschin’s 55.82 was joined in the top 3 by Nicklas Bohn (56.54) and Daniel Gallagher (58.66).

Adding to his second place finish in the 100 freestyle, Connor LaMastra was the fastest man in the 17 and over 200 IM and 100 butterfly, swimming a 49.01 and 1:52.10, respectively.

Daniel Gallagher and Nicklas Bohn were also in the top three in the 200 IM; Gallagher in a 1:52.22 and Bohn with a 1:52.37. In the butterfly, second place went to Nicholas Goudie with a 51.81 and third was Caleb Mackay with a 52.94.

Senior 3 Gold Highlights

Craig Steinhauer (15-16)

1st Place 100 Backstroke, 57.76

3rd Place 100 Breaststroke, 1:05.40

1st Place 50 Freestyle, 23.25

1st Place 100 IM, 57.90

Madison King

1st Place 100 Butterfly, 55.92

2nd Place 100 Backstroke, 58.86

2nd Place 50 Freestyle, 23.32

2nd Place 100 IM, 59.67

Allie Donkar

1st Place 100 Breaststroke, 1:10.13

1st Place 100 IM, 1:05.01

3rd Place 100 Freestyle, 58.11

5th Place 100 Butterfly, 1:05.98

Sophie Hook (13-14 Girls)

1st Place 100 Butterfly, 1:02.42

1st Place 50 Freestyle, 25.89

3rd Place 100 IM, 1:06.78

9th Place 100 Breaststroke, 1:20.10

Senior 3 Green Highlights

Audrey Bender (15-16 Girls)

1st Place 100 Backstroke, 1:09.27

1st Place 100 Breaststroke, 1:19.01

1st Place 100 Freestyle, 1:01.65

2nd Place 200 IM, 2:35.60

Zoe O’Mara

1st Place 100 Butterfly, 1:10.39

1st Place 200 IM, 2:31.13

3rd Place 50 Freestyle, 28.69

6th Place 100 Backstroke, 1:17.07

Eric Sharabure (15-16 Boys)

1st Place 100 Backstroke, 1:00.49

1st Place 100 Breaststroke, 1:06.18

1st Place 50 Freestyle, 22.67

1st Place 100 IM, 57.71

Jack McLellan (13-14 Boys)

1st Place 100 Freestyle, 55.32

1st Place 100 Breaststroke, 1:10.44

1st Place 200 IM, 2:16.74

2nd Place 100 Butterfly, 1:06.55

With tons of more racing taking place in the Age Group divisions, Georgia’s Dynamo Swim Club have completed their first meet of the 2020/2021 swim season. The 2020 Doug Coers Modified Pentathlon is one of many meets taking place this weekend taking place under the strict COVID-19 protocols in place all across the country.

Dynamo will be back in the pool next month with an “October Competition” meet taking place from the 16th to the 18th, and will face off against SwimMAC in November at a virtual meet.