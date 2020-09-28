China’s Yan Zibei Hits 58.73 100 Breast Prelim Swim

2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 26th – October 2nd

Qingdao, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian Media

This morning’s heats of the 2020 Chinese Swimming Championships brought some impressive swims across both the men’s and women’s events.

Highlighting the men was Yan Zibei‘s sub-59 second outing in the 100m breaststroke prelim. Taking the top seed with ease, 24-year-old Yan crushed a time of 58.73. That mark sits just .10 outside his own Chinese national and Asian continental record of 58.63 he produced last year at the FINA World Aquatic Championships to become the bronze medalist.

Yan is establishing quite the sub-59 second resume, having been in the 58-range on 7 occasions now, with this morning’s effort checking in as the 3rd fastest time of his career.

Below are the top 10 performances from the record holder, with tonight’s final yet to transpire in Qingdao.

Top 10 100 Breaststroke Performances from China’s Yan Zibei