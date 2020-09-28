China’s Yan Zibei Hits 58.73 100 Breast Prelim Swim

2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- September 26th – October 2nd
- Qingdao, China
- LCM (50m)
- Results via Asian Media
This morning’s heats of the 2020 Chinese Swimming Championships brought some impressive swims across both the men’s and women’s events.
Highlighting the men was Yan Zibei‘s sub-59 second outing in the 100m breaststroke prelim. Taking the top seed with ease, 24-year-old Yan crushed a time of 58.73. That mark sits just .10 outside his own Chinese national and Asian continental record of 58.63 he produced last year at the FINA World Aquatic Championships to become the bronze medalist.
Yan is establishing quite the sub-59 second resume, having been in the 58-range on 7 occasions now, with this morning’s effort checking in as the 3rd fastest time of his career.
Below are the top 10 performances from the record holder, with tonight’s final yet to transpire in Qingdao.
Top 10 100 Breaststroke Performances from China’s Yan Zibei
- 58.63, 2019 FINA World Championships
- 58.67, 2019 FINA World Championships
- 58.73, 2020 Chinese Swimming Championships
- 58.74, 2019 Mission Viejo Swim Meet of Champions
- 58.83, 2020 FINA Champions Swim Series
- 58.92, 2017 Chinese Swimming Championships
- 58.96, 2019 Chinese Swimming Championships
- 58.97, 2017 National Games
- 59.02, 2019 FINA Champions Swim Series
- 59.08, 2019 FINA World Cup
