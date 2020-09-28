Daily Swim Coach Workout #229

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

10:00 dynamic warm-up on deck

5:00 couch stretch, toe stretch and review workout



Warm-up your choice 1-2-3

1 x 1200 on 20:00



Threshold-descend to speed

3 x 100 on 1:25 DPS-Strong-Lactacte Production

Rest 2:00

3 x 50 on 1:00 [Men :30-:27-:24, Women :32-30-:28 or faster

Rest 2:00

4 x 25 on :45 fists, DBPO tempo drill (head-up swim, BR/FL with flutter kick

Tempo/Power set [from running start/relay start]

2x

2 x 25 on :40 95% effort with sox

:20 sox off

3 x 25 on :40 95% effort with 6DKUW+BRK4 cycles

:20 sox on

Rest 1:30

2x

4 x 25 on :40 with sox O: max effort E: freestyle technique focus on balance

:20 sox off

4 x 25 on :40 no sox O: max effort with UWDK to 12 E: freestyle technique focus on balance

:20 sox on

Rest 1:30 add fins, pads optional to feel strong and fast

2x

4 x 25 on :40 with sox O: max effort E: Bear Claw Drill

:20 sox off

4 x 25 on :40 no sox O: max effort with UWDK to 12 E: freestyle technique focus on balance

:20 sox on



2:00 rest to sort lanes and keep fins

Aerobic Kick set

2x

3 x 25 on :25 flutter kick

1 x 50 on :50 DKOB

1 x 25 on :50 DKUW

2 x 25 on :25 flutter kick

1 x 50 DKOB

2 x 25 DKUW



Aerobic swim

5 x 100 on 1:20 cruise, may pull with pads or swim, keep SPL under 12

Skills [starts in lap pool]

1 x 200 on 14:00 relay starts with judging platform