Budapest Gold Medalist David Popovici Entered In European Junior Championships

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

The 2022 European Junior Championships are nearly upon us, slated to begin on Tuesday, July 5th, and span through Sunday, July 10th in Romania.

The swimming competition is taking place at the newly-constructed Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, located about 15 kilometers (~9 miles) outside the Bucharest city center. The facility boasts an impressive 6 pools, including a competition pool, diving pool and a 25-meter training pool. The competition pool has seating capacity for up to 3,000 spectators.

Over 480 athletes representing 41 nations are set to compete this week, with the entry lists giving us a glimpse into the big-time names ready to make their marks at the annual elite competition.

Among them is newly-minted world champion David Popovici of the host nation. 17-year-old Popovici was a two-time Olympic finalist who went on to top the podium in both the 100m and 200m free events at this year’s World Championships, clocking a new World Junior Record in the latter.

Popovici will be taking on the trio of freestyle sprint events here in Budapest, coming in as the top seed across all 3.

He’ll be chased by another 17-year-old Jacob Whittle, the 2020 Olympian from Great Britain who also just competed in Budapest. Whittle will be racing the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events here as well as the 2nd seed in each.

Look for separate posts on the top men and women to watch, but key athletes include Merve Tuncel (TUR), Lorenzo Galossi (ITA), Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL), Ksawery Maskiuk (POL), Eneli Jefimova (EST), Krzysztof Chimielewski (POL), Liam Custer (IRL), Lana Pudar (BIH), Justine Delmas (FRA), Sacha Velly (FRA).