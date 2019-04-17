BSN SPORTS Debuts Swimming Rewards Program

BSN SPORTS, the country’s largest supplier of team sports equipment and apparel, has added a money-saving loyalty program to its swimming lineup that allows teams to earn back as much as 10 percent on purchases.

The BSN SPORTS Swimming Rewards Program, which also includes discounts, comp gear and other incentives, works with existing brand sponsorships and aims to simplify the lives of coaches by providing a one-stop-shop for team apparel and goods, both in and out of the water.

The Perks

To sweeten the deal, BSN SPORTS member teams will be featured as the “Swim Team of the Week” on the SwimSwam website, providing additional recognition and exposure for the team through a website with roughly 5 million views per month.

Our Team of Swim Experts

BSN SPORTS believes that coaches have one of the most important jobs In America and will impact more kids’ lives in a year than most of us will in a lifetime. With this in mind, the company has invested millions of dollars in technology and other services to help make your life easier out of the pool so you can focus more on what really matters: Coaching.

The addition of the rewards program is the latest move by BSN Sports to expand its Swimming Division under the direction of Category Manager Joel Morace. A former High School All-American and Division I swimmer before becoming a Combat Water Survival Instructor in the United States Marine Corps.

He is joined by Gold Medalist and 12-time World-Record holder Jessica Hardy Meichtry as a brand ambassador.

If you’re ready to take the hassle out of ordering team apparel and equipment or would like to learn more about the BSN SPORTS Swimming Rewards Program, please call Swim Category Manager Joel Morace at 469-729-5745 or reach him by email at [email protected].

Courtesy of BSN Sports, a SwimSwam partner.