Britain’s Ben Proud, USA’s Michael Andrew No-Show Men’s 50 Fly Heats

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

While Trinidad & Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter, reigning co-World record holder Szebasztian Szabo of Hungary, and up-and-coming Dutchman Nyls Korstanje claimed the respective top 3 seeds of the men’s 50m fly, notable athletes wound up setting gon the sidelines.

On day 4 of the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, we saw both American Michael Andrew and Briton Ben Proud no-show for their heats of the 50m fly.

27-year-old Proud has been on the elite international podium in this 50m fly event, having reaped long course gold at the 2017 World Championships as well as bronze at the European Short Course Championships that same year. He opted out of the 50m fly at the 2018 edition of these SC Worlds.

Proud has the men’s 50m free tonight and is most likely just going all-in on that blue ribbon final.

As for Andrew, the multi-Olympic finalist has been a non-factor here thus far, collecting finishes such as 14th place in the 100m breast and 33rd in the 100m fly.

Also of note is the fact South African Chad Le Clos missed moving on, finishing 20th with a morning swim of 23.02. He is the man who took silver behind co-World Record holder Nicholas Santos of Brazil 3 years ago in Hangzhou.

As for Santos, he’s in the mix with a heats swim of 22.66 sitting 9th entering tonight’s semi-final.