Brendan Burns Logs 1:44s in 200 Fly/200 Back Double as IU Overpowers Ohio State

OHIO STATE V. INDIANA

January 22, 2021

Bloomington, IN

Short course yards (SCY)

Results

WOMEN’S MEET

Scores Indiana 166, Ohio State 134

Notable absences OSU: Georgia White



The Indiana University women were powered by their sprinters and breaststrokers in a win over the visiting Ohio State Buckeyes, opening with a narrow 400 medley relay win, 3:40.58 to 3:41.20. It’s a big win for Indiana over the defending Big Ten conference champions.

In the breaststrokes, sophomore Emily Weiss was a double winner, going 1:01.15 in the 100 and 2:12.09 in the 200. Her teammate Noelle Peplowski posted runner-up finishes in both (1:01.99/2:12.89). In the 200, Mac Looze (2:16.55) and Abby Kirkpatrick (2:16.91) touched third and fourth, respectively, for IU.

In the sprint free, Ashley Turak snagged wins in the 50 free (22.86) and the 100 free (50.11). Indiana had success in mid-distance free, too, with Josie Grote posting a 1:49.32 in the 200 and Ella Ristic nabbing the win in the 500 free (4:52.38); Ristic was the 200 free runner-up (1:49.44), while Grote touched second in the 500 (4:54.45).

Hoosier freshman Elizabeth Broshears claimed her first collegiate dual meet win today, posting a 53.94 to take the 100 fly; she was only two-tenths off of her lifetime best 53.75 from 2018. Sophomore Carla Gildersleeve picked up the 200 fly win for Indiana, too (2:01.50).

Targeting a thin Indiana backstroke group, Ohio State made moves in those events. Brynna Wolfe grabbed the sweep, going 55.01 in the 100 and 2:00.03 in the 200. Sally Tafuto and Katie Trace were two other winners for OSU, Tafuto going 10:03.12 in the 1000 free in an OSU 1-2-3 sweep and Trace going 4:18.72 in the 400 IM to beat IU’s Peplowski (4:19.24).

IU freshman Anne Fowler continued her unbeaten streak while in official college competition, scoring 356.18 in the 1-meter and 372.75 in the 3-meter.

Ohio State closed the meet with a win in the 200 free relay at 1:30.79, getting 22.3’s on the third and fourth legs from Emily Crane and Kit Kat Zenick.

MEN’S MEET

Scores Indiana 185, Ohio State 115

Notable absences IU: Bruno Blaskovic



The Hoosier men were hard to stop today, powered by a triple from sophomore Brendan Burns.

Burns first swam on IU’s A 400 medley relay, splitting a 46.67 on the fly leg. Their A went 3:11.89, and their B 3:12.56 for a 1-2 sweep, their B relay touching a good two seconds ahead of Ohio State’s A. Freshman Tomer Frankel was a touch faster than Burns on the B relay for Indiana, splitting a 46.55 on that fly leg. Jacob Steele (47.43) also out-split A relay’s Gabriel Fantoni (47.98) on the backstroke lead-off.

Burns claimed the 200 fly for his first individual win, posting a 1:44.67 to win by almost three seconds. He hit almost the same time in the 200 back coming out of the first break, going 1:44.87, before he rounded out his meet with a 47.08 in the 100 fly, beating Frankel this time (47.54). In the 200 free, Frankel did get a win, posting a 1:37.42 to out-duel Paul Delakis of OSU (1:38.18). Delakis is the top returning 200 freestyler in the Big Ten from last season.

Indiana added more wins in diving, with Andrew Capobianco sweeping both boards: he scored 417.00 in the 1-meter and 473.55 in the 3-meter.

Jason Mathews led OSU with two individual victories, successfully completing the breaststroke sweep (53.28/1:57.73). In the 50 free, Sem Andreis eked out a nail-biter, hitting a 19.84 to knock-off IU’s Jack Franzman (19.85). Franzman was untouchable in the 100 free, though, the only finisher under 44 with a 43.47.

Also picking up victories for OSU were Hunter Armstrong, a transfer from West Virginia, and the aforementioned Delakis. Armstrong was 47.06 in the 100 back, ahead of Steele (47.59), as he moves to the #21 spot in the country this season. In the 400 IM, Delakis was 3:54.79, winning by over four seconds.

To close the meet, Indiana split 19’s across the board to hit a 1:19.16, just ahead of OSU (1:19.64). Andreis had the best split in the field (19.45).