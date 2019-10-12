Breaststroker Ryan Geheb Transfers to Oakland After 2 Years At Mizzou

Ryan Geheb has transferred to Oakland University, moving back to Michigan after four years away from home. Originally from Harland, Michigan, Geheb made national news in his sophomore year of high school when he swam through a gruesome head injury at the 2015 Michigan High School Division 1 State Championships. He spent the last two years of high school in Austin, Texas living with a host family in order to train with Nitro Swimming. Competing for Austin’s Lake Travis High School, he was a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and won the 2017 Texas UIL 6A state title in the 100 breast as a senior. In October 2016 he announced his verbal commitment to Missouri.

Swimming for Missouri, Geheb went 54.59/2:00.28/1:48.72 in the 100/200 breast/200 IM his freshman season and 53.32/1:58.40/1:48.91 as a sophomore.

PS as of Fall 2016 Mizzou 2017-18 season Mizzou 2018-19 season 100 breast 55.52/1:05.20 54.59 53.32 200 breast 2:00.75/2:22.73 2:00.28 1:58.40 200 IM 1:50.33/2:11.20 1:48.72 1:48.91

Missouri has been through coaching changes in the last year, with Andrew Grevers taking over as head coach after former head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh was removed while being investigated for Title IX allegations.

The Oakland Grizzlies dominate the Horizon League. The men’s team has won 41 consecutive league championships and the women, 25. Head coach Pete Hovland has been with the program for 42 years, the last 40 of which as head coach. That ties him for the second-longest tenure among current NCAA Division I head coaches.

While Geheb’s name isn’t yet on the Oakland roster, he swam for the Grizzlies at the Oakland Tri-Meet with Milwaukee and Vanderbilt. He won the 100 breast, was runner-up in the 200 breast, and contributed to the winning 200 free and 400 free relays.

Geheb’s best times would have easily won the 100 breast and 200 breast and he would have been third in the 200 IM at 2019 Horizon League Championships.

