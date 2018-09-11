Breaststroker Leah Baker Verbally Commits to Ohio State

Leah Baker, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Moon Township, Pennsylvania, has announced her verbal commitment to The Ohio State University for 2019-20. She will be part of a class of 2023 that will also include verbal commits Aislinn Walsh, Amy Fulmer, Brynna Wolfe, Hannah Bach, Josie Panitz, Meredith Moellering, and Morgan Kraus.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at THE Ohio State University! I chose Ohio State because of the supportive and challenging environment along with an amazing team and coaching staff. I can’t wait to be a Buckeye!”

Baker is a senior at Moon High School where she swims breaststroke and IM. She has made giant strides in the 100 breast since starting high school; in 2016 she went 1:05.0 in SCY and 1:17.7 in LCM; this year she is 1:02.9 and 1:13.1, respectively – a Winter Nationals qualifier in SCY and Summer Juniors qualifier in LCM. At the 2018 PIAA Girls 3A Swimming & Diving Championships she placed 4th in the 100 breast with a PB by .55 (1:02.90) and split a 28.82 breast on the 9th-place medley relay. Baker swims year-round for Moon Aqua Club. After high school season she had a successful summer campaign, culminating with an A-final finish and lifetime best in the 100 breast at Richmond Futures. All told, Baker improved her LCM times in the 50/100 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM this summer.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.90

200 breast – 2:21.70

200 IM – 2:10.62