Amy Fulmer Sends Verbal Commitment to In-state Buckeyes

Amy Fulmer from Bellefontaine, Ohio has announced her verbal commitment to The Ohio State University’s class of 2023. She joins a growing list of future Buckeyes that also includes Aislinn Walsh, Hannah Bach, Josie Panitz, Meredith Moellering, and Morgan Kraus.

“I have verbally committed to swim for The Ohio State University after graduation 2019! I chose OSU for all the opportunities they have presented to me both academically and athletically. The coaching staff and team have a friendly yet competitive atmosphere that I believe is a good fit for me. I am beyond excited to continue my career as a Buckeye!”

Fulmer is a rising senior at Bellefontaine High School. She is a three-time OHSAA Division 2 State finalist and holds, or is a part of, 9 out of 11 school records. Fulmer has been the Chieftains’ top point winner the last three seasons. At the 2018 OHSAA Division 2 State Championships she was runner-up in the 100 free (50.59) and placed 3rd in the 100 back (55.20); she was 4th and 3rd in those respective events as a sophomore.

Fulmer represented Buckeye Swim Club at the 2016 YMCA Short Course National Championships but hasn’t registered any club times since.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.50

100 free – 50.28

100 back – 55.17