Ohio State Land Verbal Commitment from Brynna Wolfe

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American Brynna Wolfe from Kings Mills, Ohio will remain in-state to swim for The Ohio State University in 2019-20. Wolfe made her verbal commitment to the Buckeyes, joining future class of 2023 teammates Aislinn Walsh, Amy Fulmer, Hannah Bach, Josie Panitz, Meredith Moellering, and Morgan Kraus.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The Ohio State University. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who have helped me along the way. I chose Ohio State because the supportive and challenging athletic and academic environment offers me opportunities to succeed in the pool, in the classroom, and in life. I can’t wait to be a part of a family of teammates and coaches who encourage each other to continue to develop as students, athletes, and people. Go Bucks!!”

Wolfe was runner-up in the 100 back (55.43) at the 2018 Ohio State High School Division I Swimming and Diving Championships. She swam legs on the 6th-place 400 free relay (52.28) and on the 9th-place 200 free relay (23.83). She also finished 23rd in prelims in the 200 IM. Wolfe does her club swimming with Mason Manta Rays. She had a strong summer season, improving her lifetime bests in the 50/100/400 free and 200 IM at Columbus Sectionals, and in the 200 free and 100 back at Summer Juniors.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.85

100 back – 55.02

200 back – 1:59.94

50 free – 23.69

100 free – 52.13

200 IM – 2:06.29