Bragging Rights: 2017 USA Worlds Team’s College Affiliations Breakdown

There are age groupers, college kids, and pros mixed in to the 2017 U.S. Worlds Team, which is 45 swimmers (pool and open water, combined) strong. The swimming scene in the USA is dominated by the NCAA collegiate system, which typically acts as a feeder for the national team and eventual professional careers. We’ve compiled a breakdown of college affiliations from all of the swimmers on the U.S. team for Budapest, based on where they’re committed to swim, where they currently go to school or where they most recently competed as an undergrad.

In terms of conference, the SEC reigns supreme with 19 swimmers. The Pac-12 has 13 swimmers affiliated, while the Big Ten and ACC have 7 each. Texas is the sole representative for the Big 12 conference with 4 swimmers

NOTE: Open Water swimmers have been included in this breakdown. Their names are followed by an ‘OW’ to distinguish them from the pool swimmers.

HEAVY HITTERS

These are the teams with at least four swimmers headed to Budapest for the USA. Coaches from all of these schools are on the Worlds coaching staff, with Cal’s Dave Durden (men’s head coach) and Stanford‘s Greg Meehan (women’s head coach) taking leading roles.

The winners of overall bragging rights, with a landslide victory, goes to the University of Georgia. They have seven alums, one current swimmer (Jay Litherland) and one class of 2022 commit (Dakota Luther) going to Worlds this summer. As expected UGA head coach Jack Bauerle was named to the 2017 Worlds coaching staff.

Hali Flickinger

Dakota Luther

Melanie Margalis

Olivia Smoliga

Pace Clark

Nic Fink

Andrew Gemmell (OW)

Chase Kalisz

Jay Litherland

CAL (5)

Kathleen Baker

Abbey Weitzeil

Nathan Adrian

Ryan Murphy

Jacob Pebley

Katie Ledecky

Simone Manuel

Lia Neal

Abrahm Devine

True Sweetser

TEXAS (4)

Madisyn Cox

Jack Conger

Townley Haas

Clark Smith

SMALLER GROUPINGS

These schools have two or three swimmers each going to Worlds. Some of them, like Florida, have swimmers who aren’t connected by age (Dressel is 20, Beisel 24, and Dwyer 28). Florida is a perennial powerhouse, though, so it makes sense to have swimmers from various different years representing. Other schools, like Texas A&M, have swimmers like Bethany Galat and Sarah Gibson who are current training partners.

Arthur Albiero (Louisville), Gregg Troy (Florida) and Ray Looze (Indiana) are on the 2017 Worlds coaching staff.

INDIANA (3)

Lilly King

Cody Miller

Blake Pieroni

FLORIDA (3)

Elizabeth Beisel

Caeleb Dressel

Conor Dwyer

AUBURN (2)

Zach Apple

Zane Grothe

LOUISVILLE (2)

Mallory Comerford

Kelsi Worrell

MIZZOU (2)

Hannah Stevens

Michael Chadwick

NORTHWESTERN (2)

Matt Grevers

Jordan Wilimovsky (OW)

TEXAS A&M (2)

Bethany Galat

Sarah Gibson

USC (2)

Haley Anderson (OW)

Becca Mann (OW)

VIRGINIA (2)

Leah Smith

Brendan Casey (OW)

SOLO DOLO

This isn’t a knock on any of the following programs– they just are being represented by a sole swimmer in Budapest. Pros like Katie Meili aren’t typically paired with their alma maters when their names come to mind, but she did swim and complete her undergrad degrees at Columbia.

ARIZONA

Kevin Cordes

COLUMBIA

DUKE

Ashley Twichell (OW)

NC STATE

Justin Ress

OHIO STATE

Tim Phillips

TENNESSEE

David Heron (OW)

UNC

Chip Peterson (OW)

WISCONSIN

Cierra Runge

UNATTACHED

These young stars are still in high school and have not committed to any NCAA programs (that we know of).