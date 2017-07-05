Bragging Rights: 2017 USA Worlds Team’s College Affiliations Breakdown

There are age groupers, college kids, and pros mixed in to the 2017 U.S. Worlds Team, which is 45 swimmers (pool and open water, combined) strong. The swimming scene in the USA is dominated by the NCAA collegiate system, which typically acts as a feeder for the national team and eventual professional careers. We’ve compiled a breakdown of college affiliations from all of the swimmers on the U.S. team for Budapest, based on where they’re committed to swim, where they currently go to school or where they most recently competed as an undergrad.
In terms of conference, the SEC reigns supreme with 19 swimmers. The Pac-12 has 13 swimmers affiliated, while the Big Ten and ACC have 7 each. Texas is the sole representative for the Big 12 conference with 4 swimmers
NOTE: Open Water swimmers have been included in this breakdown. Their names are followed by an ‘OW’ to distinguish them from the pool swimmers.
HEAVY HITTERS
These are the teams with at least four swimmers headed to Budapest for the USA. Coaches from all of these schools are on the Worlds coaching staff, with Cal’s Dave Durden (men’s head coach) and Stanford‘s Greg Meehan (women’s head coach) taking leading roles.
The winners of overall bragging rights, with a landslide victory, goes to the University of Georgia. They have seven alums, one current swimmer (Jay Litherland) and one class of 2022 commit (Dakota Luther) going to Worlds this summer. As expected UGA head coach Jack Bauerle was named to the 2017 Worlds coaching staff.
GEORGIA (9)
- Hali Flickinger
- Dakota Luther
- Melanie Margalis
- Olivia Smoliga
- Pace Clark
- Nic Fink
- Andrew Gemmell (OW)
- Chase Kalisz
- Jay Litherland
CAL (5)
- Kathleen Baker
- Abbey Weitzeil
- Nathan Adrian
- Ryan Murphy
- Jacob Pebley
STANFORD (5)
- Katie Ledecky
- Simone Manuel
- Lia Neal
- Abrahm Devine
- True Sweetser
TEXAS (4)
- Madisyn Cox
- Jack Conger
- Townley Haas
- Clark Smith
SMALLER GROUPINGS
These schools have two or three swimmers each going to Worlds. Some of them, like Florida, have swimmers who aren’t connected by age (Dressel is 20, Beisel 24, and Dwyer 28). Florida is a perennial powerhouse, though, so it makes sense to have swimmers from various different years representing. Other schools, like Texas A&M, have swimmers like Bethany Galat and Sarah Gibson who are current training partners.
Arthur Albiero (Louisville), Gregg Troy (Florida) and Ray Looze (Indiana) are on the 2017 Worlds coaching staff.
INDIANA (3)
- Lilly King
- Cody Miller
- Blake Pieroni
FLORIDA (3)
- Elizabeth Beisel
- Caeleb Dressel
- Conor Dwyer
AUBURN (2)
- Zach Apple
- Zane Grothe
LOUISVILLE (2)
- Mallory Comerford
- Kelsi Worrell
MIZZOU (2)
- Hannah Stevens
- Michael Chadwick
NORTHWESTERN (2)
- Matt Grevers
- Jordan Wilimovsky (OW)
TEXAS A&M (2)
- Bethany Galat
- Sarah Gibson
USC (2)
- Haley Anderson (OW)
- Becca Mann (OW)
VIRGINIA (2)
- Leah Smith
- Brendan Casey (OW)
SOLO DOLO
This isn’t a knock on any of the following programs– they just are being represented by a sole swimmer in Budapest. Pros like Katie Meili aren’t typically paired with their alma maters when their names come to mind, but she did swim and complete her undergrad degrees at Columbia.
ARIZONA
- Kevin Cordes
COLUMBIA
DUKE
- Ashley Twichell (OW)
NC STATE
- Justin Ress
OHIO STATE
- Tim Phillips
TENNESSEE
- David Heron (OW)
UNC
- Chip Peterson (OW)
WISCONSIN
- Cierra Runge
UNATTACHED
These young stars are still in high school and have not committed to any NCAA programs (that we know of).
- Cathryn Salladin (OW)
- Regan Smith
- Robert Finke
- Simon Lamar (OW)
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Bragging Rights: 2017 USA Worlds Team’s College Affiliations Breakdown"
Zane Grothe= Indiana
Grevers is AZ, just like Grothe is now Indiana.
Shouldn’t Taylor Abbott from Tennessee (and Coach Tyler Fenwick) be on this list?
Aquatics – as far as we know, Taylor Abbott is going to the World University Games rather than the World Championships. This list is for the World Championships.