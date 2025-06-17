BOTR Sprinter Noah Powers Headed to UVA for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Noah Powers from Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is headed to the University of Virginia in the fall to swim and study in the Cavaliers’ class of 2029. At the time of his verbal commitment, he wrote on social media:

“Im super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia. Thank you to all my family, friends, coaches, and the UVA staff who have supported me along the way. GO HOOS ⚔️ #savage7”

Powers is one of the top sprinters in the high school class of 2025. Representing his high school, Blue Mountain High School, at the PIAA 2A State Championships in February, he won the 50 free with 19.83 (just .01 off his best) and was runner-up in the 100 free, clocking a new PB of 43.36. He also swam legs on the 200 medley (25.85 breaststroke) and 200 free (19.55 flying start) relays.

Powers doesn’t do a lot of club swimming outside high school season and is currently unattached. He did compete at the 2024 YMCA Short Course Championships last spring –where he was a top 8 finisher in the 50/100 free and a top 16 finisher in the 200 free and 100 back– and the Richmond Futures last summer. There, he placed 3rd in the 50 free, 2nd in the 100 free, 17th in the 200 free, and 20th in the 200 back. He left the meet with new LCM times in the 50 free (22.95), 100 free (50.54), and 200 free (1:54.54).

Best SCY times:

50 free – 19.82

100 free – 43.36

50 back – 23.99

100 back – 50.13

Powers will join an absolutely star-studded class of 2029 with Thomas Heilman, Maximus Williamson, Thomas Mercer, Grant Murphy, Blake Amlicke, Nathan Szobota, Chris Smith, Davin Lindholm, Jackson Tishler, Josh Howat, and Kris Mihalyov. The Cavs invested heavily in this men’s class, much as they did on the women’s side in 2019 when they nabbed 4 of the top 20-ranked girls recruits (Kate Douglass, Ella Nelson, Maddie Donohoe, and Lexi Cuomo). Heretofore that had been a feat reserved mainly for Stanford and Cal, but after being named head coach at UVA in August 2017, Todd DeSorbo went to work building a powerhouse women’s team that has now won the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships five years in a row. DeSorbo is attempting to repeat that magic on the men’s side, and this class is a great starting point.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.