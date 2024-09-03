4 Nathan Szobota Flips Verbal Commitment From Notre Dame to Virginia For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathan Szobota, the #4 recruit in the boys’ high school class of 2025, has announced that he has flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to the University of Virginia.

On his Instagram post announcing the change, Szobota wrote:

I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia! I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teachers for supporting me. I also want to thank the UVA coaching staff for this opportunity. GO HOOS!!!! ⚔️

Szobota joins a high-powered recruiting class for the Cavaliers, that includes Olympian Thomas Heilman and Maximus Williamson. With Szobota’s verbal commitment, Virginia now has commitments from the #1 Williamson, #2 Heilman, #4 Szobota, #9 Thomas Mercer, #13 Blake Amlicke, and three BOTR recruits (Grant Murphy, Noah Powers, and Josh Howat) from SwimSwam’s top 20 recruits in the boys’ class of 2025 rankings of the class as incoming seniors.

So, Szobota adds firepower in the distance events to an already stacked recruiting class that stands to power the Virginia men up the NCAA standings and has an argument for the best recruiting class in NCAA swimming history.

Best Times:

1650 free: 14:53.83

1000 free: 8:50.44

500 free: 4:18.38

200 free: 1:36.93

200 back: 1:43.85

100 back: 47.93

400 IM: 3:49.93

Though Szobota did not improve in SCY in his primary distance events during his junior year season, he still owns an NCAA-qualification-worthy mile that ranks 10th in the U.S. 15-16 age group, the second-fastest 1000 freestyle in the class, and the third-fastest 500 freestyle time in the class. He made improvements in the 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke over the last year though, which makes him an even more valuable recruit at both the conference and national level.

That pattern of improving his secondary events has remained true in long-course as well. This summer, he competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials, swimming season-bests in the 400/800/1500 freestyle and 400 IM. He swam season-bests in all those events, with his best finish coming in the 800 freestyle (37th). But during time trials, he set a personal best 2:01.75 in the 200-meter backstroke.

With his flipped commitment Szobota, who swims for NOVA Aquatics of Virginia, will remain in-state for his collegiate career. He was a huge get for Notre Dame when he originially committed to the program. He was only the fifth top-20 ranked recruit the Irish have snagged since SwimSwam has been doing recruiting rankings, and their first top-10 swimmer. However, after a program-best finish at the 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships, the men’s program at Notre Dame has been suspended for a minimum of one academic year after an investigation into potential gambling. A source has told SwimSwam the program is also under investigation by Notre Dame’s Office of Institutional Equity (OIE).

The Virginia men are aiming to have a bounce-back 2024-25 season before this recruiting class arrives on campus next fall. The Cavalier men finished fifth at the 2024 ACC Championships, and 17th at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.