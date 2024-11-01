BOTR Butterflier Antoine Destang Commits To Michigan For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida high school state championship finalist Antoine Destang will arrive in Michigan next fall to continue his academic career and swim for the Wolverines. Currently residing in Jacksonville, Florida, Destang swims for the Bolles School Sharks. He has also been recognized in the “Best of the Rest” section of our list of top recruits for the class of 2025 in butterfly.

At the Florida LC Senior Championship this past July, Destang had a breakthrough in the long course pool, clocking times of 51.50 in the 100 free and 1:53.60 in the 200 free, both earning him victory and marking personal bests.

Destang was the champion in the 100 fly at the 2024 Florida Spring Senior Championships (SCY), achieving a time of 47.80. He was also a finalist in three other events at the Championship, placing 2nd in the 50 free (20.44) and 100 back (49.05), and finishing 5th in the 100 free (45.12). His times in the 50 free and 100 back were personal bests.

At the 2023 FHSAA Class 1A State Championship (SCY), Destang was a two-time finalist, finishing 4th in the 100 fly (47.72) and 5th in the 200 free (1:39.33). He also competed as a two-time finalist at the FHSAA 1A Region 1 Championship (SCY), where he secured 2nd place in the 100 fly (48.70) and 3rd place in the 200 free (1:41.07).

Top SCY Times

50 Free – 20.44

100 Free – 44.94

200 Free – 1:38.50

100 Back – 49.05

100 Fly – 47.27

200 Fly – 1:51.59

Michigan placed 3rd overall at the Big Ten Conference Championships last season, finishing behind Ohio State and Indiana—matching their result from the previous year. Destang’s best time in the 100 fly would have secured him a spot in the ‘C’ final at last season’s Championship. The top 100 flyer for Michigan last season was Gal Cohen Groumi, an Israeli Olympic swimmer, who won the event with a time of 44.50 at the Championship. He is a senior this year.

Destang will join Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class, which includes Boldizsar Magda, Antoine Sauve, Alex Thiesing, and Will Siegel. Magda could also strengthen the butterfly group; his best time in the LCM 100 fly (53.77) converts to 47.18.

