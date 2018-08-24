Both U.S. Relays Break 4×200 Free Relay Meet Records At Jr Pan Pacs

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Both meet records fell in the 4×200 free relays to close day 2 of the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. The U.S. relays won both boys and girls golds, taking down Junior Pan Pacs records that had stood since the super-suit era of 2009.

On the women’s side, a very young quartet went 7:57.93, taking three tenths off the meet record. The team was remarkably consistent, with all four legs between 1:59.1 and 1:59.7. They were also the only relay in the field to have all four legs under two minutes.

14-year-old Claire Tuggle led off in 1:59.32, followed by a 1:59.73 from 17-year-old Isabel Iveya 1:59.72 from 15-year-old Gretchen Walsh and a 1:59.16 anchor from 18-year-old Lucie Nordmann.

Their time cracked the 7:58.26 meet record set in 2009 by a relay featuring future U.S. National Teamers Dagny Knutson and Catherine Breed.

One event later, the men’s relay went 7:16.42, smashing more than a full-second off the 7:17.79 meet record set in 2009 by Australia. Drew Kibler had the biggest split at 1:48.30, but the rest of the team were in the 1:49-range: Jake Magahey led off in 1:49.40, Dare Rose was 1:49.04 and Carson Foster 1:49.68.

Once again, the relay is relatively young, even for a junior meet: Rose and Foster are 15, Magahey 16 and Kibler 18.

Carson Foster is 16

Carson Foster is 16

