Bolivian Olympian María José Pinto Ribera Under Provisional Doping Suspension

Bolivian Olympic Swimmer María José Pinto Ribera received a provisional suspension after testing positive for furosemide at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Pinto, who was Bolivia’s flag bearer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremonies, was tested following her 28th place finish in the women’s 50m freestyle. The test came back positive for furosemide, a substance classified as capable of masking other drugs from the system. Pinto then requested a testing of the B-sample. When the B-sample also came back positive, Pinto accepted Olympic disqualification as the IOC passed on the case to World Aquatics.

Effective October 8, 2024, the 27-year-old Pinto is under a provisional suspension.

According to Bolivian newspaper Los Tiempos, Pinto has maintained her innocence. She claimed that one of the professionals she was working with gave her contaminated vitamins.

In September, Pinto shared an Instagram post seemingly in reference to the negative tests.

(translated from Spanish)

Going through the tests that God puts in our lives are challenges that sometimes make us feel down or discouraged. The key is to remember that every fall is an opportunity to rise stronger. Strength is not just about not falling, but how we bounce back and learn from those experiences with a positive and resilient mindset, helps us to practice self-compassion as well. Taking refuge in faith is what can offer us comfort, motivation, and hope in difficult times, it’s important to remember that we are not alone in this process, sharing our struggles and receiving words of encouragement or advice can ease the emotional load and offer new perspectives. It’s one more test in life, we will stand firm in this fight until the end, with clear objectives. Total thanks to all the people and companies for so much support received, they give me the strength to move forward.

Pinto has competed for Bolivia since at least 2011, when she won silver in the 50m free at the South American Youth championship. Paris 2024 marked her first Olympic Games.