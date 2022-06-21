Bobby Finke Resets 800 Freestyle American Record With 7:39.36 To Win Gold

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bobby Finke used his signature closing strategy to pull off an 800 freestyle victory and American record, hitting a 7:39.36 to undercut his former AR of 7:41.87 from the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Finke was in the mix for the entire race, moving around the top 5, but on the final 50, he managed to overtake the leading trio of Florian Wellbrock, Mykhailo Romanchuk, and Gregorio Paltrinieri. Finke closed this race with a 25.93 split on his final 50, while those other 3 men split a 26.82, 27.73, and 28.10, respectively. Finke out-touched German Florian Wellbrock by just 0.27 seconds. Wellbrock’s silver medal-winning time was a 7:39.63, followed by Romanchuk of Ukraine who swam a 7:40.05 for bronze.

Finke is now the first American to crack 7:40 in this event and the 7th man in history to do so. This makes Finke the 7th-fastest man in history, slightly trailing Gregorio Paltrinieri who hit a 7:39.27 to win the World Championships title in 2019.

Wellbrock’s swim of 7:39.63 to win the silver medal makes him the #8 performer behind Finke.

All-time 800 Freestyle Performances

Zhang Lin (CHN) – 7:32.12 (2009) Ous Mellouli (TUN) – 7:35.27 (2009) Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:38.57 (2011) Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:38.65 (2005) Ian Thorpe (AUS) – 7:39.16 (2001) Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:39.27 (2019) Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:39.36 (2022) Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 7:39.63 (2022) Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:39.96 (2015)

Despite the fact that he wasn’t leading throughout the first 750 meters of the race, he was under his own American record pace from the very beginning. Finke closed with a 25.93 compared to the 25.93 that he ended with in Tokyo.