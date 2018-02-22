2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 21st – Saturday, February 24th
- Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
- University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana (results)
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Live Video
- Live Results
- NCAA Qualifying
Blake Pieroni helped Indiana University kick off their 2018 campaign for another Big Ten Championship victory by providing a 1:31.51 split in the 800 freestyle relay, which Indiana won handily over 2nd-place Michigan, 6:11.50 to 6:16.51. The Hoosier men also shattered the pool record of 6:14.14 set by Arizona in 2007.
In addition to Pieroni’s incredible split, teammates Mohamed Samy, Vini Lanza, and Ian Finnerty all split 1:33’s, even after Lanza and Finnerty had helped the 200 medley relay to victory.
Pieroni will swim in the finals of the 200 IM tonight where he is seeded 6th with a 1:43.92 from Thursday morning prelims.
4 Comments on "Blake Pieroni On 800 Free Relay B1G Win and 1:31.51 Split"
Dean was faster tho
So? It doesn’t take away anything from Blake
I love Dean as much, if not more, than anyone else on this site, but Dean’s probably a little more rested and a little less hairy than Blake
The 200 free at the NCAAs is going to be one of the best Races to Watch.
The top 4 finalists (and more) will be there. Blake tied for 2nd, and has been swimming well all year.
Maybe they will push each to break the 1:30 barrier. I could see it happening.