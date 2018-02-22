Blake Pieroni On 800 Free Relay B1G Win and 1:31.51 Split

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Blake Pieroni helped Indiana University kick off their 2018 campaign for another Big Ten Championship victory by providing a 1:31.51 split in the 800 freestyle relay, which Indiana won handily over 2nd-place Michigan, 6:11.50 to 6:16.51. The Hoosier men also shattered the pool record of 6:14.14 set by Arizona in 2007.

In addition to Pieroni’s incredible split, teammates Mohamed Samy, Vini Lanza, and Ian Finnerty all split 1:33’s, even after Lanza and Finnerty had helped the 200 medley relay to victory.

Pieroni will swim in the finals of the 200 IM tonight where he is seeded 6th with a 1:43.92 from Thursday morning prelims.