Blake Pieroni On 800 Free Relay B1G Win and 1:31.51 Split

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Blake Pieroni helped Indiana University kick off their 2018 campaign for another Big Ten Championship victory by providing a 1:31.51 split in the 800 freestyle relay, which Indiana won handily over 2nd-place Michigan, 6:11.50 to 6:16.51. The Hoosier men also shattered the pool record of 6:14.14 set by Arizona in 2007.

In addition to Pieroni’s incredible split, teammates Mohamed Samy, Vini Lanza, and Ian Finnerty all split 1:33’s, even after Lanza and Finnerty had helped the 200 medley relay to victory.

Pieroni will swim in the finals of the 200 IM tonight where he is seeded 6th with a 1:43.92 from Thursday morning prelims.

Hswimmer

Dean was faster tho

1 hour ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Get 8 golds in Tokyo

So? It doesn’t take away anything from Blake

1 hour ago
PVSFree

I love Dean as much, if not more, than anyone else on this site, but Dean’s probably a little more rested and a little less hairy than Blake

1 hour ago
marklewis

The 200 free at the NCAAs is going to be one of the best Races to Watch.

The top 4 finalists (and more) will be there. Blake tied for 2nd, and has been swimming well all year.

Maybe they will push each to break the 1:30 barrier. I could see it happening.

1 hour ago

