2018 Men’s B1G Ten Championships: Day 2 Up/Mid/Down

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Entering the day behind Indiana, and with a large assumed deficit from diving, Michigan put together a big morning, picking up three swimmers across each individual event this morning. In addition, the Wolverines put conference-leading seven swimmers in B-final heats. The A-final of the 500 freestyle–the first event tonight–could be a big momentum swing for the Wolverines, who currently hold the top three spots.

Indiana had a solid morning, putting six swimmers in A-final heats, but have more swimmers in C-finals tonight, and have significantly fewer total swims for the day than Michigan (likely due to their additional divers). Notably, both teams had just two swims that finished outside the top 24 and therefore not scoring points tonight.

Don’t sleep on Ohio State, either. The Buckeyes finished in a tie for second with archrival Michigan last season, and will look to stay in contention with five A-finalists and four B-finalists this evening, along with a slew of strong divers.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

For our “prelims point estimate”, we project the estimated points based on the average score that will be earned by a swimmer in each final, rather than the actual prelims placing.