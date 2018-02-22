2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2018 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first preliminary session of the 2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships will go off this morning, with heats scheduled in the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free. Cal got off to a great start yesterday, narrowly missing the NCAA record in the 200 medley relay before upsetting Stanford for the title in the 800 free relay.

Stanford has a strong lineup on day 2. Katie Ledecky shouldn’t have a problem defending her 500 free title, while Ella Eastin will surprisingly not defend her 200 IM crown, instead opting for the 500 free. That makes last year’s NCAA champ Kathleen Baker of Cal the big favorite. Among others, Simone Manuel will be challenged by Golden Bear Abbey Weitzeil as she looks to defend in the 50 free.

500 Free Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 4:25.15, Katie Ledecky (STAN), 2017

Katie Ledecky cruised to the win in the final heat of the 500 free, qualifying 1st overall in a time of 4:35.90. Her teammate Lauren Pitzer (4:39.69) took 2nd overall with a win in heat 6, while Arizona’s Kirsten Jacobsen (4:39.98) joined them under 4:40 with the heat 5 victory.

A third Cardinal, Megan Byrnes, dropped over eight and a half seconds off her seed to qualify 5th from one of the early heats in 4:41.06, and Ella Eastin (4:40.30) and Erin Voss (4:42.84) give Stanford five of tonight’s A-finalists.

Robin Neumann (4:41.18) and Chenoa Devine (4:42.30) took the other two spots in the A-final, giving Cal two representatives.

Becca Mann, Kendall Dawson, Katie McLaughlin and Leah Stevens finished 9th through 12th and will contest the B-final.

200 IM Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:52.26, Katinka Hosszu (USC), 2012

Kathleen Baker of Cal asserted herself as the woman to beat in the 200 IM, posting the top time of the morning in 1:54.16. Since Ella Eastin has decided to race the 500 free instead, this race is hers for the taking.

After putting five into the A-final of the 500 free, Stanford didn’t slow down here with four women advancing through. Katie Drabot was a swift 1:55.64 for 2nd, while Ally Howe (1:56.00), Brooke Forde (1:56.30) and Kim Williams (1:56.54) qualified 4th, 6th and 7th.

Joining Baker in the final will be teammates Sarah Darcel (1:55.98) and Keaton Blovad (1:56.86) qualifying 3rd and 8th overall respectively. UCLA’s Emma Schanz is the lone swimmer in the A-final not from Stanford or Cal, 5th in 1:56.06.

USC’s Louise Hansson swam a time of 1:55.53, but it appears it was an exhibition swim, leaving her out of the final.

50 Free Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 21.29, Simone Manuel (STAN), 2017

Perennial favorites Abbey Weitzeil and Simone Manuel easily posted the top two times of the morning in the 50 free, clocking 21.64 and 21.67 respectively as they were the only two sub-22.

Janet Hu of Stanford sits 3rd in 22.08, with Cal’s Amy Bilquist and USC’s Marta Ciesla tied for 4th in 22.09. Maddie Murphy joins fellow Bears Weitzeil and Bilquist in the A-final in 6th, and Wildcats Katrina Konopka (22.36) and Jamie Stone (22.40) round out the A-finalists.