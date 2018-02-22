2018 ACC Men’s Champs: Day 2 Up/Mid/Down Report

2018 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 21st to Saturday, February 24th | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm
Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack

Psych Sheet: here

Live Results: here

Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)

Championship Central: here

The NC State Wolfpack are in position to distance themselves from the rest of the ACC tonight, with a whopping eight swimmers in the A-final tonight, including favorites in all three individual swim events (Anton Ipsen, Andreas Vazaios, and Ryan Held/Justin Ress). Most importantly, NC State had just one official swim that didn’t score, and only one swim that ended up in the C-final.

Louisville will look to stay within striking distance of NC State while moving up to second place in the overall team standings. The Cardinals have three swimmers in the A-final of the 200 IM tonight, and had just two official swims finish outside of scoring position for the whole session.

Notre Dame and Virginia are in great positions to continue their upward momentum tonight; both schools have three A-finalists in the pool. However, Florida State is lurking just behind them, and will be the benefits of strong diving throughout the remainder of the meet.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

For our “prelims point estimate”, we project the estimated points based on the average score that will be earned by a swimmer in each final, rather than the actual prelims placing.