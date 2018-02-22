2018 ACC Men’s Champs: Day 2 Up/Mid/Down Report

2018 ACC MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NC State Wolfpack are in position to distance themselves from the rest of the ACC tonight, with a whopping eight swimmers in the A-final tonight, including favorites in all three individual swim events (Anton Ipsen, Andreas Vazaios, and Ryan Held/Justin Ress).  Most importantly, NC State had just one official swim that didn’t score, and only one swim that ended up in the C-final.

Louisville will look to stay within striking distance of NC State while moving up to second place in the overall team standings.  The Cardinals have three swimmers in the A-final of the 200 IM tonight, and had just two official swims finish outside of scoring position for the whole session.

Notre Dame and Virginia are in great positions to continue their upward momentum tonight; both schools have three A-finalists in the pool.  However, Florida State is lurking just behind them, and will be the benefits of strong diving throughout the remainder of the meet.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

For our “prelims point estimate”, we project the estimated points based on the average score that will be earned by a swimmer in each final, rather than the actual prelims placing.

Day 2 ups/mids/downs 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Total Estimated Day 2 points
NC State 4/1/0 1/1/0 3/2/1 8/4/1 271
Louisville 1/3/1 3/2/1 1/1/0 5/6/2 227
Notre Dame 1/1/1 1/1/2 1/1/0 3/3/3 136
Virginia 2/0/2 1/1/1 0/1/2 3/2/5 130
Florida State 0/0/1 1/0/1 2/2/1 3/2/3 121
Virginia Tech 0/1/1 1/1/1 1/1/1 2/3/3 110
North Carolina 0/2/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/2/1 34
Duke 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/2 0/1/2 24
Pittsburgh 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 19
Georgia Tech 0/0/1 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/3 14
Boston College 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0
Miami 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0

CoachYing

Deselm needs to go, a place like UNC should not be that bad

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Swimdawg

GT estimated 14 points… could be worse.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Human Ambition

He did recruit Hvaas

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Crusty

Wonder how he feels about that decision now?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Piper

Deselm and Colella will probably be out soon

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
Reid

Doesn’t Colella get a bit more leeway since they’re not fully funded? They may be down this year but I thought they’d overachieved in the past.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Piper

That’s a very fair point! I assumed that Duke would be able to pull talent naturally with its academic reputation.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
dmswim

But the talent pool is significantly smaller because of the academic rigors at Duke. The women who are now fully funded have made significant strides lately indicating that money helps.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago

