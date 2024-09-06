Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bill Dorenkott Emphasizes the Importance of Starting a Season on the Right Note

At the ASCA 2024 World Clinic in Orlando, SwimSwam caught up with Ohio State head coach Bill Dorenkott. OSU is coming off of a summer where they sent 8 athletes to the Paris Olympic Games, 6 swimmers and 2 divers.

This fall, with a new season and a very young team in Columbus (27 new athletes for OSU), Dorenkott wanted to make sure things got started on the right note. He recalled the first practice of the season when 18 minutes into the workout, things didn’t seem to be going the right way, so he promptly paused practice and called for a restart.

Dorenkott emphasized that holding yourself to a high standard means doing things the right way, even if that entails redoing it when it’s done the wrong way.

