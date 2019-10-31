Beyond the Pancakes: Can we find Kinetic Energy that’s already there?

In Practice + Pancakes, SwimSwam takes you across the country and through a practice day in the life of swimming’s best athletes. It breaks down training sessions, sub sets, and what every team is doing to be at their best. But why are they doing things that way? In Beyond the Pancakes, we dive inside the minds of coaches and athletes, getting a first hand look at why they do the things they do, and where their minds are pointed on the compass of evolution as a swimmer.

In the 2nd part of our time with Jonty Skinner in Bloomington (see part 1 here), we got to hear his perspective on trying to find speed in other ways besides just “working hard”. He compares it to track and field: before the arrival of Usain Bolt in the 100m and 200m dash, running had hit sort of a wall where sprinters weren’t getting much faster. But Bolt broke that barrier and exemplified that new heights were possible.

Skinner doesn’t think swimming is at that point yet. He thinks you don’t have to necessarily have savant level talent and skill to break a world record in sprinting. He discusses his strategy for finding kinetic energy in swimming that’s already there, and how we can harness it and turn it into speed.

