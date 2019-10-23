Beyond the Pancakes: Jonty Skinner Defines Velocity for Swimming

In Practice + Pancakes, SwimSwam takes you across the country and through a practice day in the life of swimming’s best athletes. It breaks down training sessions, sub sets, and what every team is doing to be at their best. But why are they doing things that way? In Beyond the Pancakes, we dive inside the minds of coaches and athletes, getting a first hand look at why they do the things they do, and where their minds are pointed on the compass of evolution as a swimmer.

Jonty Skinner is always concocting some new formula to think differently about gaining speed in swimming. If you haven’t heard his talk on “Hydro Freestyle”, check it out here. In this video, he talked with SwimSwam on his new equation he’s been trying to solve, which is velocity = propelling energy/drag.

Skinner goes on to explain a way he thinks you can increase propelling efficiency to ultimately increase your velocity. I won’t try to explain it though… just watch the video.