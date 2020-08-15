Bella Tejeda to Remain In-State with Verbal to DI Fairfield University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Bella Tejeda of Cheshire, CT has verbally committed to swim for the Fairfield University Stags beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She is a rising senior at Chase Collegiate School, and she swims at the club level for the Cheshire Y Sea Dog Swim Club.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Fairfield University! Thank you to my parents, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way! GO STAGS!”

In July of 2019, Tejeda competed at the YMCA Long Course Nationals Championships. She swam the 200 breast, the 200 and 400 IM, and the 100 and 200 fly. She qualified for the C-final in the 200 fly, going a 2:25.24 in prelims, touching 18th. She went 0.17 seconds faster in finals, placing 21st. She placed 49th in the 200 IM, 92nd in the 100 fly, 33rd in the 200 breast, and 25th in the 400 IM. She ended the meet with personal best times in the 200 breast and the 400 IM.

In November, she swam at Southern Connecticut Conference, representing Chase Collegiate School. The high school junior finished 4th in the 100 breast (1:09.88), 0.2 seconds ahead of teammate Tori Newton. Her 100 fly time of 59.96 earned her the 5th place spot, with teammate Julia Stevens taking home the bronze medal.

Chase Collegiate School had scored the highest number of points by the end of the meet.

Top SCY Times:

200 fly – 2:08.59

400 IM – 4:36.11

200 breast – 2:26.64

100 breast – 1:08.81

100 fly – 59.43

200 IM – 2:11.48

Tejeda could contribute to the Stags’ conference points when she joins the team in the fall of 2021. Her current 200 fly and 200 breast times would have earned her a spot in the B-final at the 2020 Metro Atlantic Conference Championships. She would have placed in the A-final in the 400 IM. The Fairfield University women’s team took home the conference title for the third consecutive season.

