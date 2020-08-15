Shelby Nicolaisen Joins Sister in DI, Commits to the University of San Diego

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Scottsdale Aquatics Club’s Shelby Nicolaisen has announced her decision to swim at the University of San Diego beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Her sister, Shae Nicolaisen, is a rising junior at DI Duke University.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of San Diego! I want to thank my family, friends, and all my coaches that helped me reach this point. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team! GO TOREROS!”

Nicolaisen is a senior at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, AZ, where she swims for head coach Shawn O’Connell. At the 2019 Arizona DI Girls State Championships, Nicolaisen swam the 200 IM and the 500 free, returning for finals in both events. She was seeded 12th after the prelims heats of the 200 IM, where she went a 2:13.26. She dropped 0.75 seconds in finals, finishing 13th. She went into finals seeded 9th, and touched the wall first in the B-final at night. Her time of 5:11.58 had her finish 2 seconds ahead of the next swimmer. She led off Desert Vista’s 400 free relay (55.88), followed by Katherine Chelus, Ava Elliott, and Kinsey Miller. The women took the 7th place spot.

At the end of her sophomore year she was named Desert Vista Athlete of the Year for her performances in the 2018-2019 season. She was named team MVP after the 2019 season. She will be a team captain during her senior season, where she will continue to lead the team through her final season.

She is a National Honor Society member at Desert Vista High School.

Nicolaisen swims year-round for Scottsdale Aquatic Club under Head Coach Kevin Zacher and Coach Bob Platt. In July of 2019, she swam at the Speedo Sectionals Championships at Mt. Hood. She placed 54th in the 400 IM (5:20.82) and 52nd in the 400 free (4:38.40). She swam a season best time in the 200 fly, going a 2:28.09. She finished 28th in the 1500 free with a time of 18.11.22. She earned personal best times in the 400 and 1500 free, and got another leading off Scottsdale’s 800 free relay, splitting a time of 2:15.04.

She also competed at the Futures Championships in Mt. Hood, swimming the 400 IM, the 200 fly, and the 800 free.

Top SCY Times:

1000 free – 10:36.19

1650 free – 17:40.28

200 fly – 2:09.22

200 breast – 2:28.52

200 IM – 2:09.58

400 IM – 4:30.58

Nicolaisen’s older sister is a member of the Duke University Women’s Swimming & Diving Team. Her parents – Tonya and Schuyler – both attended universities in South Dakota. Her father was the quarterback of the football team, and her mom was on her school’s rodeo team. She is now a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

When she joins the Toreros in the fall of 2021, Nicolaisen will be a top swimmer for the women’s team. Her current times would have made her the team’s top 400 IMer, and the third fastest 1000 and 1650 freestyler during the 2019-2020 season. Nicolaisen will be a member of the University of San Diego’s class of 2025.

