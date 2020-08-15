Daily Swim Coach Workout #185

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

5 x 200 @ 3:00 Swim, Kick, IM, Pull, Swim

2 minute explanation of next set

10 x 200 @ 2:40 free w/ Paddles and buoys (breathing 3rd on odds, 5th on evens)

1 x 0 @ 1:00 Rest (leave on next available top)

8 x 200 @ 3:20 alt 50 back/free (100 yard hands at side kick only, 6 kick on side then rotate, to work on body rotation – head must align perpendicular to bottom except to ‘sneak’ a breath; then 100 swim w/ emphasis on body rotation)

1 x 0 @ 1:00 Rest

6 x 200 @ 3:10 (50 breast arms with flutter kick [fast turn over rate, nearly zero glide], 50 w/ 2 sec glide, 100 inc stk cnt per 25)

1 x 0 @ 1:00 Rest and put fins on

4 x 200 @ 2:50 Streamline to half on every 25, then fly or free

1 x 0 @ 1:00 Rest

2 x 200 @ 2:10 (+/- 2:00 pace) breathing 3rd or 5th stroke (emphasis on bilateral breathing)

2 x 200 @ 4:00 REC