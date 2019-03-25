Beata Nelson on Texas Swim Center: “It’s my favorite pool” (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

200 BACKSTROKE

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson had a hundredth of a lead on Stanford’s Taylor Ruck at the 50, but Ruck took over by the 100 in 52.14. Ruck led through the 150, but Nelson used her last wall to push ahead with her underwaters, clipping the NCAA Record to win it in 1:47.24. She was less than a tenth shy of the American Record set by Regan Smith at Cary Sectionals earlier this month. Ruck finished in Stanford school record of 1:47.59 to become the 3rd fastest performer ever, while Nelson is #2 on that list.

Kentucky’s Asia Seidt broke 1:49 for the first time, setting a new school record to take 3rd in 1:48.65. She’s now the 9th fastest performer in history. Stanford’s Erin Voss was a tenth shy of her best time from prelims to take 4th in 1:50.92, followed by freshman teammate Lucie Nordmann (1:51.10).

Cal’s Keaton Blovad (1:52.99) took it out in 54.47 for the lead halfway through the B final, but Tennessee’s Meghan Small came through on the back half to win the heat in 1:51.13. That was a breakthrough for Small, as she swam her first best time in the event since 2016. Virginia’s Paige Madden, the 500 free runner-up, was 2nd in that heat with a 1:51.36. That cut half a second off her best.