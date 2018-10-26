Aussie SC Day 2: Horton Finishes 30th In Men’s 200 Free (?)

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Despite holding the Commonwealth Games silver medal in the 200m freestyle event, 22-year-old Mack Horton was notably absent from tonight’s final of the sprint race, leaving the gold to 19-year-old Kyle Chalmers.

But not only did Horton not make the top 10 for tonight’s final, the Melbourne Vicentre star finished in 30th…out of just 38 competitors in all. His race looked shaky from the get-go, opening in a sluggish (by his standards) 52.20 and closing in an almost-alarming 58.14 for a total time of 1:50.34. Compare that to winner Chalmers, whose splits included 50.91 for an opener, followed by 53.44 to top the podium in an overall mark of 1:44.35.

Thomas Fraser-Holmes, who finished 9th overall in 1:45.86, managed splits of 51.29/54.57 just as another point of comparison.

Even if Horton was going for a 100m free split, which is very unlikely given his being a mid-distance guy, his 52.20 opener was nowhere near a ‘time trial’-type result.

Horton holds a SCM 200 free personal best of 1:48.14 from 2 years ago, but has become Olympic champion and Commonwealth Games silver medalist in the event since then. He competed on night 1 here in Melbourne as a member of the men’s 400m free final, where Horton finished 4th in 3:45.56.

SwimSwam has reached out to Swimming Australia for more details on Horton’s condition, just to rule out injury or illness.